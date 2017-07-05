5 takeaways from Pat Shurmur’s press conference: Dalvin Cook’s progress, the receiver battle and the backup QB situation

The Minnesota Vikings’ rookies took the field for the first time in Mankato on Monday as they get a head start on training camp. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur – who is in his first full season as OC – discussed a number of subjects. Here are five things that stuck out:

Dalvin Cook adjusting quickly

When the Vikings’ second-round draft pick talked on Sunday, he made it clear that he’s interested in learning as much as he can from veteran players and the coaching staff. Shurmur says Cook is a quick learner.

“He really has retained a great deal from the spring, and I think that’s the most important piece,” Shurmur said. “We were just talking about how there’s no substitute for experience. These guys are a little bit experienced because they were here in the spring, and you can already see that the learning is coming back faster than when they heard it all the first time. Anything that you do over and over and over you get smoother with. He did a really nice job in the spring and we anticipate that he’ll just continue to get better.”

Cook’s ability to catch on quickly will help him in the battle for the starting running back spot. Both Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray are veteran players, so Cook will have to catch up quickly, but the Vikings’ rookie has the potential to be an every-down back from the start if he can adapt fast enough.

“You see him do a lot of things really well, and if he does make a mistake he’s able to correct it and move on,” Shurmur said. “That’s another sign of being a pro. If you do this long enough or if you run enough plays, you’re going to make a few errors. The key is to correct the error, move on fast and don’t make it again. We’ve seen all those elements to his game, and I think he’s going to have a bright future.”

Wide receiver spots up for grabs

With Michael Floyd set to miss the first four games of the year because of a suspension, the wide receiver spot will be one of the most intriguing during training camp.

Draft picks Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley will be battling for a role along with Isaac Fruechte, Moritz Bohringer, RJ Shelton, Cayleb Jones and veteran Jarius Wright.

“I think right now they just go out and play, and do the best with the reps that they get,” Shurmur said. “We saw improvement in that group throughout the spring, and we’re looking to see that steady climb. Then we’ll sort it out as we go. It’s really early now to start doing the math on that, there’s a lot of football to be played and a lot of development that needs to happen. We’ll see where they’re at once we put the first final roster together.”

Case Keenum and the backup QB battle

The Vikings signed veteran Case Keenum, who began the season as the Rams’ starter last year and lost his job to draft pick Jared Goff mid season, to be their backup behind Sam Bradford (assuming Teddy Bridgewater starts on the PUP list). Keenum will have competition in the form of Taylor Heinicke, an undrafted QB who has been with the team for the last two years. Shurmur talked about Keenum’s experience as a plus.

“I think he’s done a really good job for us in terms of he’s a pro, he’s a veteran,” Shurmur said. “He’s been through this more than once. You can see from the way he operates out there that he’s got a veteran level to his game from cadence, to making sure guys are lined up right, to calling the play. It’s pretty obvious he’s played the game a long time.”

CJ Ham and the fullback position

When Shurmur took over last season, the Vikings used a fullback less than they did when Norv Turner was in charge of the offense. Here is a chart of the snaps taken by 2016 fullback Zach Line week-by-week:

Shurmur said he’s still looking at Ham like a running back who can play the fullback position rather than a full-time fullback.

“He’s a running back for us and we are going to try using him in that fullback role at times. He’s a good enough runner where you can hand him the ball in a one back setting. Again, for a fullback, a lot like linemen and guys that play on the line of scrimmage the physical nature of training camp will help sort out where this goes. We are very pleased with what he has done to this point and we feel like he’s set himself up to have a good camp.”