Anthony Barr: Improvement ‘starts with my effort’

Anthony Barr had a surprising answer to a question about bouncing back from a down 2016 season.

“I got a long ways to go, it starts with my effort and picking that up, that’s a big emphasis for me this offseason and I feel good right now,” Barr said Thursday.

KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson asked Barr if he could site examples of where he wanted to see his effort improved.

“Nope,” Barr said.

Last December, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer pointed toward Barr’s effort when questioned about the drop off from 2015 to 2016.

“Anthony sometimes has a tendency to coast a little bit,’’ Zimmer said. “I think when he cuts it loose a little bit more, I think that’s when you see him making the explosive plays and kind of the wild plays.’’

Barr posted his lowest career marks in sacks (2.0), fumbles forced (one) and stuffed runs (two) last year.

Earlier this offseason, Barr said that he and the coaching staff had diagnosed last year’s problem and had a plan to solve it, but wouldn’t expand.