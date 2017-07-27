Bridgewater offers no hints at timeline for return

Teddy Bridgewater did not answer the biggest question on everyone’s mind heading into Thursday’s press conference.

“Right now I’m taking it one day at a time,” Bridgewater said when asked about whether he could return this season.

Bridewater’s comments were the first he’s made since suffering a severe knee injury that kept him out all of 2016 and has him starting on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start this year.

“I can’t look too far down the road, I have to live in the now, take it one day at a time and approach each day with the mindset that I want to get better,” Bridgewater said. “RIght now in Mankato, I’m here to get better.”

Bridgewater said that doctors have not told him that he can’t play again and that he’s never thought about the possibility of having to retire. However, the Vikings’ quarterback hinted that there was initially concern he could lose his leg, saying that he and trainer Eric Sugarman had a conversation that made them both “nervous.”

Reacting to being placed on the PUP list, Bridgewater said:

“The good thing about it is that it gives me more time to get healthy. That’s how I look at it. We have a great training staff here. They’re going to push me and I’m going to continue to push them. We’ve been attacking this rehab aggressively and I think everyone’s excited.”

Bridgewater said he’s talked to former players who had similar injuries.

“The common theme was: Take your time,” he said.

Head coach Mike Zimmer was also asked about a timeline for Bridgewater’s return on Thursday.

“It’s up to the doctors, when they say he’s ready and he says he’s ready, he’ll get back out there,” Zimmer said.