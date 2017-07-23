Dalvin Cook shows that bluster and hype aren’t part of his game

If Dalvin Cook were a baseball player, he’d be the type to set his bat down and quietly jog around the bases after a 450-foot home run.

At least for now.

The Minnesota Vikings’ second-round pick comes to Mankato with higher expectations than any other second-rounder in the NFL. Cook dropped in the draft because of off-field issues, but was considered by most draft analysts to be a first-round talent after a terrific career at Florida State.

It appears that he doesn’t have any interest in pumping up the chip on his shoulder or promoting his brand or anything else during training camp.

In Cook’s first appearance in front of the media at training camp, the Vikings’ rookie was given the opportunity to open up a can of hype when he was asked about possibly being the heir to Adrian Peterson’s throne.

He wanted no part of that comparison.

“That would not be fair to him,” Cook said. “He is a future Hall of Famer. This is my first year in the NFL, I am not as close to him, so I cannot compare myself to him at all because he is going to go down as one of the greatest backs in history probably. So I just have just got to go out there and work and I cannot have that in my head. Adrian Peterson is one of the greats and one of the people I look up to so I cannot compare myself to him.”

Historically, the Vikings have had skill players who didn’t shy away from the limelight. Whether it was Randy Moss, Peterson or even Cordarrelle Patterson (who wore socks depicting himself last year),

And while players are pushing for more personality in the game these days – and even got the league to back off on penalties for celebrations – the ex-Seminoles’ star doesn’t seem to be concerned with any of that. He said he’s focused on justifying the Vikings’ decision to draft him.

“For them to have confidence in me, it means a lot to me and that is why I pride myself in not letting them down,” Cook said. “To have confidence in me, means a lot to me, so I am going to give it my all each and every day. Every game, every snap, every meeting, to prove to these people why they drafted me and why they had so much confidence in me.”

If carried over to the locker room and practice field, that attitude should play well on a team filled with star veteran players and proven NFL’ers on the offensive like fellow running back Latavius Murray.

Cook, who turns 22 in August, made a point of highlighting the fact that he’s been welcomed by veteran players. He already knows Xavier Rhodes because of the Florida State connection and spent time away from the field with Jerick McKinnon on off days from OTAs and Minicamp. And the Vikings put his locker in Eden Prairie next to Terence Newman.

“I think on most football teams guys, especially when you get into the NFL, it’s kind of an exclusive club, and people understand that all these guys were rookies before,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “I know I’ve probably said this too much, but we’ve got some really good guys on this team. They want to help guys get better because they know it’ll help them and help the team.”

Zimmer said the coaching staff will use training camp to sort out the roles that each running back will play. One role that Cook is not going to play is that of the hype man.

“I am going to try to get everything out of it,” Cook said. “I am going to try to get the wisdom from the vets, try to learn something from the rookies, try to get more of a feel for the game and the systems, and really just try to go out there and establish myself for the fans and for my teammates.”