Day 1 takeaways: McKinnon, Reiff miss time and first day starters

The entire Minnesota Vikings roster was on the field in Mankato for the first time on Thursday.

Here are several things that stuck out from practice:

OFFENSE

-Jerick McKinnon took off his jersey and pads and went back to the locker room midway through practice. McKinnon was taking first-team reps during the walk through.

-Laquon Treadwell took reps with the first team while Michael Floyd worked in with the backups. With Floyd set to be suspended for the first four games of the year, it appears the Vikings will give the 2016 first-round pick the opportunity to win the job.

-Treadwell lined up exclusively on the outside while Stefon Diggs worked in the slot. Under Pat Shurmur, Diggs was used more often as a slot receiver than when Norv Turner was at the helm.

-Riley Reiff was not present for the offense vs. defense portion of practice. Rashod Hill filled in. Hill played in one game last year, Week 17 against the Chicago Bears. He left a lasting impression as GM Rick Spielman mentioned his strong play in his opening press conference.

-Zimmer told the Vikings’ flagship station that Reiff’s injury is not serious.

-Nick Easton played center with the first team, not rookie Pat Elflein. This was also the case during OTAs and Minicamp. It appears the two will battle throughout camp as Mike Zimmer mentioned that he’s unsure how the center and right guard spots will look during the regular season.

-David Morgan got the nod in two-TE sets. He’s the second most experienced tight end – with less than 100 NFL snaps played.

-Michael Floyd showed exactly why he was one of the league’s best deep threat receivers during 1-on-1 drills, burning Mackensie Alexander and beating Xavier Rhodes.

-Cayleb Jones made a terrific catch on a deep ball along the sidelines. Jones’s size makes him intriguing, but he will have to stand way out to have a chance at a job.

DEFENSE

-Alexander took all the reps as inside corner in the Vikings’ nickel package. He picked off a pass that was headed for Adam Thielen. It appears the Vikings are confident that he will step up in Year 2.

-Terence Newman and Trae Waynes mixed in and out. Mike Zimmer mentioned that he sees Newman as an outside cornerback only for now, but if they need him in other spots, he can slide in.

-Tom Johnson played in the three-technique spot with the first team in the nickel package.

-Reps were split in the base package between Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson.