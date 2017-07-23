After disappointing 2016 for rookies, Zimmer looks to give this year’s crop a jump start

The Minnesota Vikings had the second fewest total snaps played by rookies in the NFL last year. Head coach Mike Zimmer is looking to change that by having the 2017 class report early.

“I just felt like I wanted to get them up to speed as quick as we can,” Zimmer said Sunday in Mankato.

The Vikings’ rookie crop, which includes 11 drafted players, got extra work in during OTAs and Minicamp. Over the first two days of training camp, the addition of undrafted free agents gives the Vikings enough players to fully practice.

“That was part of the deal,” Zimmer said. “If we were going to do this, that we have enough offensive linemen, enough defensive linemen, enough corners.”

At least two rookies will be battling for starting jobs in running back Dalvin Cook and center Pat Elflein. Others like linebacker Ben Gedeon, defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson, receiver Rodney Adams and tight end Bucky Hodges have a good chance of contributing in Year 1, which may have influenced Zimmer’s decision.

“Last year a lot of the rookies didn’t play as much as they had in the past,” Zimmer said. “Figured that, let’s give these guys every opportunity possible to get up to speed a little quicker, so we want to get them back in here, back doing techniques we’ve been working on in the spring. Kind of refresh another three days of practice with the terminology and then they will have heard it four or five times instead of just two or three.”