Eric Kendricks ready to emerge as one of NFL’s most valuable middle linebackers

As NFL offenses have evolved over the last decade. And as a response, so too has the middle linebacker position. Players like Minnesota Vikings LB Eric Kendricks are now more valuable than ever.

In pass coverage, Kendricks has emerged as one of the league’s best. Pro Football Focus rated Kendricks 21st of 75 linebackers in coverage last year. According to Football Outsiders, the Vikings ranked has the eighth best team against running backs in the passing game in 2016.

The Vikings’ former second-round pick has grown from an over-eager rookie in 2015 – who head coach Mike Zimmer once described as playing like he’d had too much coffee – to one of the centerpieces of the team’s defense.

“I think Kendricks is a good player,” head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday. “He’s instinctive, he’s much more relaxed, more in charge, good in coverage and he’s playing fast, he doesn’t have to think a lot about what his assignments are.”

At one time, Kendricks was considered by some to be too small for the middle linebacker job. It’s likely the reason he dropped to the second round.

“The only blow-back I anticipate in my room is regarding his size,” one NFC scout told NFL.com before the 2015 draft.

But with NFL teams often using mostly 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three receivers, which the Vikings used on 62% of plays last year), middle linebackers don’t have to weigh 250 pounds or eat as many nails and spit as much blood as they once did. They have to cover running backs, tight ends and speedy wide receivers.

In 2007, teams passed for an average of 214 yards per game. Last year, that number jumped to 241 yards and the league-average quarterback rating has increased from 80.9 to 87.6 during that time span.

The Vikings’ schedule offers all sorts of tough matchups at tight end and running back. Kendricks will have his hands full with Le’Veon Bell in Pittsburgh, then match up later in the year against Washington’s star tight end Jordan Reed, Carolina set of rookie two-way running backs Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel and Atlanta’s dynamic backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Without a top-notch coverage linebacker, those players are matchup nightmares.

One particular play from 2016 stuck out as an example of Kendricks’ ability to slow down versatile running backs. Against the Houston Texans, a team that had to rely on short passes because of its shortcomings at quarterback, No. 54 shot out to the flat to break up a pass in running back Lamar Miller’s direction. On that play, Kendricks had shown blitz, which caused the QB to target Miller.

For the rest of the game, Osweiler had to hesitate before going with his read, knowing the VIkings’ LB could get outside quickly despite lining up on the line of scrimmage.

Zimmer has mentioned that he would like to see the defense be more aggressive this year and Kendricks indicated on Friday that he could be a part of the head coach’s effort to cut loose.

“I always say that it comes down to communication,” Kendricks said. “When you communicated and everyone knows what they’re doing, you can start playing around with things.”

Against Green Bay, Kendricks flashed his ability to rush the quarterback when needed, sacking Aaron Rodgers twice.

Kendricks’ value to the Vikings is increased by questions about Anthony Barr’s future. After the 2015 season, it appeared the Vikings would build around Barr as their superstar linebacker, but a down 2016 season – especially in coverage – puts pressure on Kendricks to take on the toughest matchups.

It also opens the door for him to put his name on the map as a star middle linebacker.