Everything we know about the Vikings after Day 1 of practice in pads

Training Camp doesn’t really start until the pads come on.

Saturday afternoon’s practice marked the first time that the Minnesota Vikings put on pads this year in Mankato. Some trends have already started to emerge.

Here’s everything we can discern from the six total practices the Vikings have held thus far:

Pat Elflein is getting first-team reps

The Vikings’ third-round pick has been talked about as a potential 2017 starter from the day he was drafted and he’s being given a chance to earn the job. Elflein has been switching in and out with Nick Easton, who saw the field last year when Joe Berger was either hurt or playing guard.

Two words keep coming up when teammates and coaches talk about Elflien: Smart and tough.

“I think this guy has incredible toughness and balance, especially for offensive line and defensive line, that is a critical aspect or attribute that you want to have,” Director of College Scouting Jamaal Stephenson said.

Laquon Treadwell will get his chance

In every offense vs. defense session, Treadwell has played with the first team. In 11 personnel (three WR, one RB, one TE), he has been in the lineup along with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Last year, the Vikings used three-WR sets on 62% of plays. The three receivers have lined up in a number of different sets, with each seeing time least least some snaps in a slot role.Under Pat Shurmur last season, Diggs’ usage in the slot went up significantly, so he will most likely see the most time there.

No other receiver has played with the first team – not even Michael Floyd, though he’s been impressive during the first few days of camp. Floyd will have to sit out the first four games, so the Vikings could be looking to give Treadwell as much confidence as possible.

Tom Johnson may play more this year

The veteran defensive tackle has been a solid role player, often being used in pass rush situations since joining Minnesota in 2014. He started eight games in 2015 with Sharrif Floyd battling injuries and could be seeing a higher number of snaps with Floyd unlikely to play anytime soon. Johnson has taken a good number of first team reps with Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter and Linval Joseph, though Datone Jones and Brian Robison have also mixed in on the interior.

“I thought Tom played well. He has played well since we’ve had him. He does a good job in pass rush. That’s probably his specialty. He is working real hard, continuing to get better in the run.” – Mike Zimmer

Newman and Waynes may continue to rotate

The Newman-Waynes combination gave the Vikings some flexibility last season, allowing Mike Zimmer to give either corner a rest or focus on matchups or start in case of an injury. It was natural to assume that Newman would take a backseat to Waynes this year because of Newman’s age and versatility. But so far in Mankato, the two corners have been rotating in and out with the first team. That could be the plan for 2017 as well. Last season, Newman allowed just 3.9 Yards Per Attempt on throws in his direction, second best in the entire NFL and he’s looked strong again in practice, especially when chasing down Laquon Treadwell on a deep ball on Saturday.

The slot corner job belongs to Mackensie Alexander

In OTAs, Newman took some reps at nickel, but that hasn’t been the case so far in Mankato. Alexander, a second-round pick in 2016, has gotten all of the work in the slot. He will be under the microscope this season after spending most of his rookie year on the bench and struggling in limited snaps. On the first day of pads, he was aggressive, which we can expect throughout camp because Alexander is known as having a chip on his shoulder.

The most interesting thing about the slot corner spot is that Antone Exum might win a roster spot by finding a place as the backup nickel CB. He was a shutdown corner in college, but moved to safety after being picked by the Vikings in the seventh round, but this year Mike Zimmer decided to try him at corner because he has strength and quickness.

Two tight end sets

When Sam Bradford threw out of sets that include two tight ends, he had terrific numbers in 2016. Bradford averaged 8.0 Yards Per Attempt on 87 throws. If the Vikings want to work in more passing plays out of two-TE sets, that opens the door for a significant role for David Morgan – a 2016 draft pick who barely saw the field last year. He’s a strong blocker who should be capable in the passing game.

There will be a significant battle for the No. 3 spot between Bucky Hodges, Kyle Carter, Josiah Price and Nick Truesdell. You’d expect Hodges to emerge since he was drafted and the others were not, but so far he has not stood out in practice.

Rashod Hill is the Vikings’ backup LT

Hill spent the entire first padded practice with the 1s as he fills in for Riley Reiff. It shouldn’t be long before Reiff is back, but we’ve learned that the Vikings have confidence in Hill to take on one of football’s toughest positions if their starter goes down.

“He played good in it for a guy coming in in the middle of the year, learning a different system, things like that. He’s a very talented guy, long arms, huge size. He’s got to continue to progress with all the communication things. That’s where it’s at.” – Mike Zimmer

Backup QB

Because Case Keenum has NFL starting experience, he starts with a big leg up over Taylor Heinicke for the backup QB spot, but it will be worth watching how much playing time the Vikings give Heinicke during preseason. Will he see time with the second team? On Saturday, Heinicke had some tough moments, including an interception thrown directly to Anthony Harris.

Depth WR battle is heating up

The race for depth spots at wide receiver is shaping up to be the most interesting in Mankato. Every day, it’s worth watching the WR vs. CB one-on-one battles. Rodney Adams showed some quickness on a short route, Stacy Coley made a deep catch, Cayleb Jones has made a few standout plays and Zimmer has mentioned liking Isaac Fruechte’s skill set in the past. After one day of pads, the edge might go to Coley for the job.