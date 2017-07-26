GM Spielman says Vikings are working on more contract extensions – who’s next?

The Minnesota Vikings announced one contract extension on move-in day and it sounds like more could be on the way.

Defensive end Everson Griffen and the Vikings agreed to tack on four more years to his current deal, which runs through the end of the 2018 season.

“I’ll just say we’re working on extensions on a few guys,” GM Rick Spielman said on Wednesday.

At the top of the list of players in line for an extension is star cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

The Vikings’ 2013 first-round pick has emerged as one of the best shutdown corners in the league, allowing just a 39.2 rating on passes in his direction last year while facing off with opponents’ No. 1 wide receivers.

The contract website Spotrac.com estimates that, based on market value, Rhodes should be in line for a deal in the range of four years, $45 million.

While Rhodes might be able to bring in a bigger pay day on the open market, he would be securing his future heading into this season – a year in which he will face top receivers like Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown.

“What we are going to focus and hone-in on trying to keep as many as these core young guys together as possible,” Spielman said. “So, we’ll be looking at potentially, if we are able to work it out and getting some done this year, some extensions and also know we have a lot of work ahead of us, coming down here in the future with a couple of these young guys.”

Quarterback Sam Bradford could also be on the Vikings’ radar for a contract extension. Like Rhodes, he is a free agent following this season.

What type of deal the Vikings could be seeking with Bradford is hard to pin down. They might be interested in a short-term extension to keep him in Minnesota in case Teddy Bridgewater isn’t able to return after his severe knee injury. Or if the Vikings prefer Bradford already, they could shoot for a deal that would lock him up for the remainder of his career.

They could also choose to slow-play the Bradford situation and wait to see how 2017 plays out. The Vikings could always franchise tag Bradford as Washington has with Kirk Cousins over the last two seasons.

Other players who might be in play for extensions include Linval Joseph, whose contract runs out after 2018. Joseph, 28, is one of the league’s elite nose tackles.

An extension for Anthony Barr is also in play. His fifth-year option was exercised, locking him in for 2018, but the Vikings could choose to sign him to a long-term deal if they are confident he will bounce back from a down year in 2016.

The Vikings have been savvy with the salary cap, often re-working deals or front-loading them in order to create future flexibility.

They will likely need all the wiggle room they can get with star players Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunte and Eric Kendricks eligible for extensions after this season.