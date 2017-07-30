Going all-in on Rhodes is the right move for Vikings

While the Minnesota Vikings spent big this offseason to improve their offense, the team knows that success on defense is their ticket to contending in the NFC North. Locking up Xavier Rhodes to a long-term contract will go a long way toward keeping it that way.

The Vikings announced Sunday they have signed Rhodes to an extension, which is reportedly for six years.

Signing former first-round draft picks to long-term deals is always a priority for NFL teams, but insuring Rhodes’ place in Minnesota is essential to maintaining a defense that ranked fifth and sixth in points allowed over the last two years.

Not only can Rhodes handle top wide receivers in the Revis Island role, but his presence allows other players to get help with quality No. 2 or slot receivers. Last year, the Vikings were ranked as the second best team in the NFL against No. 1 receivers by Football Outsiders and 12th against No. 2 receivers. When Rhodes faces players like Green Bay’s Jordy Nelson 1-on-1, that gives Terence Newman or Trae Waynes extra safety help.

It forces teams to choose: Throw at one of the league’s top shutdown corners or throw into tight windows.

There isn’t much debate over Rhodes ranking as a top-notch corner. NFL.com named him the league’s best after opponents scored a 39.2 QB rating last year on throws in his direction.

Receiver Stefon Diggs joked with the media on Saturday, saying, “I’ve been saying he was one of the best in the league for awhile now.”

The only question might have been about whether the former Florida State CB will be able to maintain his high level of play. In 2017, the Vikings will face a myriad of elite wide receivers, from Nelson to Julio Jones to Antonio Brown to Michael Thomas – this year will be a serious challenge to the Vikings’ shutdown man. And maybe his QB rating against will go up and interceptions will go down, but his long-term outlook is very good.

Rhodes has established himself as a diligent student of the game. Fellow corner – and mentor to Rhodes – Terence Newman said on move-in day that Rhodes has been studying how to play the slot corner spot if he needs to shadow a top receiver in the middle of the field. He also regularly participates in extra film sessions with Newman and added a boxing regiment to his offseason workout.

The Vikings couldn’t ask for a better representative of the franchise thus far in Rhodes’ career – whether it’s in the media, community efforts and so on.

Simply put: Signing Rhodes to a long-term deal is not a risky bet. It’s a move the Vikings need to make.