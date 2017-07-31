Latavius Murray says there’s no timetable on his recovery

Latavius Murray expected to be ready for training camp when he underwent ankle surgery just six days after signing a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. On Day 8 of camp in Mankato, Murray still hasn’t practiced.

“There’s no timetable,” Murray said. “You have good days, you have bad. I’m just trying to make more of the good right now and continue to work to get back as soon as I can.”

The Vikings figured Murray would split time in camp with second-round pick Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon as they battle for snaps, but Murray and McKinnon out, Cook has shared the backfield with former Titans running back Bishop Sankey.

“I need to get healthy,” Murray said. “If I’m healthy, I can go out there and help this team, regardless of what role that is. I have to get healthy first.”

Murray said he had a similar procedure on his other ankle in the past and doesn’t feel like he’s behind schedule

Head coach Mike Zimmer was asked Monday about whether Murray, a veteran player and Pro Bowler in 2015, needs much time in camp to ramp up.

“He is a smart guy, but he needs to get out there,” Zimmer said.