In Mankato, Michael Floyd making it clear why Vikings went to bat for him

Over the first two days of training camp, Michael Floyd has made quite clear what he can bring to the Minnesota Vikings offense once he returns from a four-game suspension.

During his first one-on-one drill, Floyd burned Mackensie Alexander on a double move and caught the ball about 40 yards down the field.

“It was just a ‘go’ route, but he thought it was going to be an ‘in’ route, so I stuck him,” Floyd said. “You saw the result.”

A few minutes later, Floyd did the same thing to Xavier Rhodes, but the ball was overthrown.

On day 2, the former Arizona Cardinal had several more impressive plays. He was brought to Minnesota to provide a pure deep threat and seemed determined to show off that he’s the best downfield receiver on the Vikings’ roster.

Floyd is also competing in Mankato to show the Vikings they were right to take a risk on him. Not only did the team know Floyd would face a suspension, but they also stood by him – writing a letter in his defense – after Floyd claimed that kombucha tea caused two failed alcohol tests, which violated terms of his house arrest.

When the ex-Notre Dame star does return from the league’s four-game punishment, his presence should be exciting to Sam Bradford, who posted impressive numbers on deep passes last season. Over the last three years, Floyd has 40 catches on passes ruled scored as “deep” by NFL play-by-play, the same number as Odell Beckham Jr and one more than Brandon Marshall.

On those 40 deep throws, Floyd has averaged 26.2 Yards Per Catch and caught 37.7% of passes thrown his way, a similar mark as Alshon Jeffrey (40.2%), Dez Bryant (39.2%) and Mike Wallace (34.5%).

Both Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were very effective downfield last year, but Bradford only attempted 78 deep passes. Floyd’s presence could allow for a few more deep shots and open up intermediate routes for Diggs and Thielen.

“This year hopefully we can be a little more balanced with some of the quick game and deeper shots downfield, maybe incorporate more play-action so it isn’t quite as much quick game as it was last year,” Bradford said on move-in day.

Floyd has been working with the second team for the first two days of camp. Laquon Treadwell has run with the first team, likely because the veteran is set to sit out the beginning of the year.

“[Training camp and preseasn] is about getting everything down pat with whatever quarterback is out there,” Floyd said after Day 1. “You’ve got to prepare like you’re going to play”