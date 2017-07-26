Marshall Koehn will take his swing at winning the Vikings kicking job

The powerful leg of former Iowa kicker Marshall Koehn will be on display in Mankato over the next few weeks as he battles with Kai Forbath for the Minnesota Vikings’ kicking job.

As the Hawkeyes’ kicker in 2014 and 2015, Koehn made 28 of 36 field goals, including a last-second 57-­yard field goal to win a game over Pitt. The 24-year-old kicker spent the 2016 offseason with the Miami Dolphins, but was released at the end of training camp and did not find another home until the Vikings signed him this year.

While Forbath has more experience – and went 15-for-15 on field goals last year – Koehn’s big leg might give him an edge.

“I think I’ve become more a more consistent field goal kicker than I was in college,” Koehn said on Tuesday. “I think the flight of my ball is more clean instead of more of an ‘X-ball.’ Those are two things I’ve really tried to improve on.”

After OTAs and Minicamp, the race was characterized by special teams coach Mike Priefer as neck-and-neck, meaning the 2017 opening day kicker will be decided by which player rises to the occasion in camp and preseason. The battle will take center stage daily as practice comes to a halt for each kicker to take their shots.

“It’s been like that ever since I’ve been a kicker,” Koehn said. “You get used to it, in a sense. You’ve kicked so many balls in your life, you just fall back on what’s made you successful. You can’t really worry about what’s around you or who’s watching you.”

If there was a shortcoming in Koehn’s game in college, it was extra point kicks. He missed five during his ’15 season. Normally extra points aren’t a large part of the kicking conversation, but the Vikings are looking for improvement in that area after seeing Blair Walsh and Forbath combine for seven misses in 35 attempts.

While they will be battling for a job, the rookie – who, oddly enough, ran a 4.61 40-yard dash – said he and Forbath have formed a bond this offseason that has helped him grow as a kicker.

“It’s been a really great relationship, honestly,” Koehn said. “He tries to make me better and I try to make him better. We both know that it comes down to making kicks so there’s no reason to [have a rivalry]. Some guys are like that, but in this case we’ve been really good to each other.”