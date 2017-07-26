On move-in day, Sam Bradford lays out blueprint for Vikings’ offensive improvement

Sam Bradford and Pat Shurmur have been a tandem for much of each other’s careers.

The two paired up in St. Louis in 2010, where Bradford was the team’s top draft pick and Shurmur was offensive coordinator, then were together in Philadelphia in 2015 and then again last season in Minnesota when Shurmur was promoted to interim OC.

This year, Bradford and Shurmur will be asked with improving an offense that finished 23rd in points and 28th in total yards.

Minutes after the Vikings’ quarterback unpacked his things in Mankato – to live in a dorm for the first time since college – he discussed ways the team’s offense can improve in Shurmur’s first full year as offensive coordinator.

“Pat, he’s obviously based in the West Coast but has some influence from what we did in Philly,” Bradford said. “I think it’s kind of his own offense, this year hopefully we can be a little more balanced with some of the quick game and deeper shots downfield, maybe incorporate more play-action so it isn’t quite as much quick game as it was last year.”

In 2016, the Vikings moved to a short-pass offense when Shurmur took over to counteract struggles up front. In turn, they ranked last in the NFL in Yards Per Completion – that’s despite Bradford having success throwing downfield.

Bradford only threw 78 passes that qualified as “deep throws” by official NFL play-by-play, which ranked 24th in the NFL, but completed 48.7 percent of such passes. Only Matt Ryan, Andrew Luck, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady had better completion percentages downfield.

The Vikings would be wise to use more play-action, as Bradford mentioned. According to Football Outsiders, the Atlanta Falcons were the only team in the league with a better Yards Per Attempt mark than the Vikings on play-action throws.

There are numerous other areas Shurmur could make tweaks. When throwing to tight end Kyle Rudolph last season, the Vikings ranked 24th in Yards Per Target among tight ends. Shurmur historically has utilized his tight ends to his advantage. Also, Bradford only averaged 5.8 Yards Per Attempt when throwing out of the shotgun according to SharpFootballStats.com.

“I think going through the spring trying to find some new things that we could add to our playbook, maybe things that we didn’t have last year or [more of] what we felt we did well last year,” Bradford said. “Once we find what will be our identity and what we’re going to do, it’s about fine-tuning that.”

Utilizing the newly-shaped running back group will be a key to making strides offensively. Not only did the Vikings rank last in the NFL in Yards Per Carry, the club’s running backs were rarely explosive in the passing game. While Jerick McKinnon saw more passes his way in the second half of the year, he only finished the season with 5.9 Yards Per Reception.

Bradford said he sees activating McKinnon’s versitle skill set as part of making the offense more dangerous.

“I think we all know what he’s capable of, he’s good in protection, good out of the backfield running routes and catching the football,” Bradford said. “With those guys, that position group is going to be very strong for us.

“The fact that we do feel comfortable running routes from the backfield or splitting him out wide if we go empty, I think we can do a lot of different things with him.”

The Vikings are banking on Bradford’s better surrounding cast and improved comfort level paying dividends.

“With Pat Shurmur having a full season now, a full offseason, we have a lot of new faces that are going to have to come and gel together, GM Rick Spielman said. “You can see that coming together through the offseason program and through OTAs and minicamps.”

Not only did Bradford get a chance to work with his OC-for-life on the offense this offseason, he also spent far more time with his teammates on the practice field than last year, when he was acquired 10 days before the regular season began.

“I think a lot of it is communication, whether it is in protection with the line, route running with the wide receivers, or protection with the backs,” Bradford said. “Just making sure that when we call a play and step up to the line that we all know our assignment and expect each other to do the right thing and the same thing.”