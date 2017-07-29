What is the ‘next step’ for Stefon Diggs?

The 2016 season will go down as the year Stefon Diggs arrived as a top-notch NFL wide receiver. He finished 16th in catches, 15th in Yards Per Game and 16th in Pro Football Focus ratings. But Diggs says his goal in 2017 is to be even more valuable to the Minnesota Vikings.

“I had continued growth from my first year to my second year, now take the next step and have a better year than I did,” Diggs said Saturday after the team’s first padded practice.

What qualifies as a better year?

“One, stay healthy,” he said. “That will contribute to my better year, being with my team, trying to make them better full time rather than missing time. That’s my main focus right now.”

The Vikings’ third-year receiver played 65.9% of the offense’s total snaps last season, missing time throughout the year with a hamstring injury. Some quick math: If Diggs had played 1,000 snaps and caught passes at the same pace, he would have grabbed 120 balls last year.

Diggs did some research last year and decided to tweak his offseason workouts with hopes of staying healthy this season.

“I had something I thought was working and it obviously wasn’t working as well as what I needed in the long run and the stretch,” he said. “Just switching things up a little bit, having a better approach, knowing more about my body and learning more.”

Only two years ago, the ex-Maryland star was a rookie fifth-round pick in training camp working to make a strong first impression. While he enters the year with expectations from fans, coaches and fantasy players everywhere, Diggs still seems to be taking the same approach as when he first arrived in Mankato.

“To me, I’ve got a long ways to go, but I’ve had continued progress from last year and I plan on making the next step as far as doing a little bit more, or maybe a lot-a-bit more,” he said.

Diggs’ drive to improve has been largely cited by teammates as the reason for his rise, so his goal to improve despite having a strong 2016 probably doesn’t surprise anyone in Vikings’ camp.

“He wants to be a great one, he wants to be a great receiver, he wants to be one of the best in the league,” veteran corner Captain Munnerlyn said last season. “So he definitely works hard at it. And he wants to win so bad. You can see it I can fight with this guy all day. I can go into a fight with him all day because he wants to win so bad.”