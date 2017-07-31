Offensive growth for Vikings starts with relationship between Bradford, Shurmur

Throughout their NFL careers, Pat Shurmur and Sam Bradford have ended up together in three different stops. Now the Minnesota Vikings OC/QB combo is looking to draw on the past to build an offense good enough to lead the Vikings back to the playoffs.

Shurmur and Bradford were first partnered in 2010 when the former Oklahoma star was drafted No. 1 overall. After a season that earned Bradford Rookie of the Year honors, Shurmur was hired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The pair met up again several years later in Philadelphia, where Shurmur was Chip Kelly’s offensive coordinator.

Now Bradford says they can each draw on past experiences.

“I think it’s constantly evolving,” Bradford said Sunday after Vikings walk through. “If you look at what we were doing in St. Louis it was similar in ways but much different than what we were doing in Philadelphia. What we were doing in Philadelphia was extremely different than what we were doing here last year when I first got here. Now I think if you looked at our playbook you would see a little bit of kind of each stop.”

There have been ups and downs during the three seasons Bradford and Shurmur have been on the same side. Going from 1-15 to 7-9 in St. Louis was a big accomplishment, but the ’10 Rams ranked 31st in Net Yards per Attempt and 21st in passing yards. While Bradford showed huge improvement after Week 3 of the 2015 season in Philadelphia, the Eagles still wrapped up the year 19th in NY/A – though they were 12th in overall passing.

Last season was rocky road for both Bradford and Shurmur. The Vikings acquired their starting quarterback just 10 days before the season started, and at the time, Shurmur was the tight ends coach, not the OC.

Bradford set NFL record in completion percentage and threw second fewest INTs in the NFL, but the Vikings ranked 21st in NY/A. Now both are looking for ways to keep the things that worked as an interim OC and improve on things that didn’t work.

“I think that’s what is great about Pat Shurmur: He’s not stuck in his ways,” Bradford said. ” It’s not ‘These are my plays, this is my playbook, and were not going to add things to it.’ He is constantly looking to add things that will make us better.”

More talent gives Bradford and Shurmur more options.

The Vikings added Pro Bowl running Latavius Murray, who has not yet practiced with the team, but is expected to bring quality pass blocking and the ability to catch out of the backfield. Receiver Michael Floyd is expected to provide a deep threat for the offense when he returns from suspension. And the two new tackles, Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, should give Shurmur the chance to dial up more downfield throws.

Bradford says they are working through all the new possibilities together.

“Being able to experiment with things like that and put in new plays each day to figure out what works and doesn’t work. I think that’s the best way to effectively add plays to your offense,” Bradford said.

“I am extremely comfortable going up to him and telling him when I’m not comfortable with something,…I don’t hesitate to bring it up. Like I said, we might put it in during the week or we might try it out here in training camp to see what it looks like. If it looks good it might get added and if not we will scrap it and look for another one.”

Over the first two days of padded practice, the Vikings’ offense has used two tight ends regularly, put Dalvin Cook in an outside receiver spot several times and had some success on downfield throws – with one impressive bomb going to Stefon Diggs on Sunday.