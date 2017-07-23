The Official Odds for 2017 Mr. Mankato Training Camp Award

The Official Mr. Mankato Committee has met, deliberated, and determined the list of eligible players — and corresponding odds — for the 2017 Minnesota Vikings season. And just in time for the final training camp in Mankato.
Let the fun begin.
Veteran Committee member Chris Long is the resident oddsmaker. He’s determined, among the players eligible this year, who are the most likely candidates. The past three awards went to Mankato’s own Adam Thielen, then Stefon Diggs and last year’s winner was safety Jayron Kearse. The first two blossomed into NFL star receivers. That’s what wearing the Mr. Mankato crown can do for a player.
We now turn our attention to this year’s contest. Play along at home if you’d like. The Committee members must have their endorsement cemented by 9 a.m. CT on Monday, July 24.
Without further ado…
Pat Elflein, C – RD3, Ohio State
He’s going to get playing time fairly soon
Moved from G to C as a 5th year senior… and won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the nation… was also an Outland Trophy finalist
Was Ohio’s HS Wrestler of the Year his senior year in HS, also made state track
Spent his summers in college working on concrete crews… which is so awesome for a lineman
Jaleel Johnson, DT – RD4, Iowa
Pass-rusher more than run-stopper. Reps are going to be hard to come by
6-3, 316… quick for his size
Door swings wide open for Johnson if Shariff Floyd can’t play
…at least bumps Shamar Stephen from backup role, spells Linval
Remember, Brian Robison and Everson Griffen were 4th rounders
Ben Gedeon, LB – RD4, Michigan
Looks like it’ll be special teams for him in year 1
Speed is a question
Lit up the strength portion of the combine – best bench rep among all LBs
Put him in the middle, move Kendricks outside with Barr in 4-3?
…or will he be unable to leapfrog Kentrell Brothers on depth chart?
…although, he’s a bigger version of Brothers
Rodney Adams, WR – RD5, S. Florida
He’s a burner: 4.44-second 40 time at the combine
Total division of opinion on him. PFF didn’t have him in Top 300, went #170.
USF record 67 rec, 822 yds as senior… was strong KR
Started at Toledo, transferred home to USF after mother died in car accident
Picked in same round as Diggs, who was Mr. Mankato two years ago, mind you
He’s a fumbler
Could splash as KR, might be a deep depth-chart WR
Danny Isadora, G – RD5 Miami
Played 41 games – 39 straight – at Miami
…played through torn meniscus during junior year
Great numbers at combine (5th among OL in 40, 7th in bench, 7th in vertical)
Was pretty highly rated by a lot of services – “3rd round talent”
Got mowed a bit at Senior Bowl
May struggle vs. power rushers
Long-term replacement for Joe Berger? Could bump Willie Beavers this year.
Could/should be in the mix down the road, maybe not this year
Bucky Hodges, TE – RD6 Virginia Tech
Looks a whole lot like a Mr. Mankato favorite
Bad route-runner, not great hands
…but he’s 6-7, 245.
Perfect for for Shurmur offense – IF they want a Hodges-type and not a David Morgan type.
Will threaten Davis Morgan, could be Rudolph replacement down the road
PFF rated him #88 overall… was the 201st pick… #steal?
Could be a red zone specialist for years
VT TE records: 133 catches, 1747 yds, 20 TD
Arrived at Va Tech as a quarterback, was highly rated as HS QB in ’13
Combine star: 1st vert/broad jump among TE, 4th in shuttle, 5th in 40
First name is actually ‘Temuchin’.
“Bucky” came from grandma who said she just knew he was going to make big money some day.
Stacy Coley, WR – RD7 Miami
Negative scouting words: “Raw”, “lacks release ability”, “doesn’t have NFL football character”
Positive: athleticism, “3rd round talent”
Sounds like a classic can-be-good/great-if-he-gets-his-head-right guy
48 games, 167 catches, 2222 yes, 20 TD in college
…also was a special teams superstar at Miami as PR/KR
As frosh – was only FBS player w ko ret TD, punt ret TD, rec TD, rush TD
4.45 40 was 12th fastest among WR
Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE – RD7 Northwestern
Power and athleticism make up for skill deficiency
Depth guy at best presently
Very weak vs. run
23.5 sacks are 2nd all-time at N’western… played 49 career games
Gave up on watching draft in Rd 6, left home to go hang with friends. Spielman reached him in a car with his buddies.
Picked up football as HS sophomore
1st member of Nigerian family born in the US
Full name: Ifeadikachakwu Anthony Odenigbo
Elijah Lee, LB – RD7 Kansas State
Upright playing style, but great range / speed
Couple scouts/analysts peg him as a potential S.O.D.
Will battle in Mankato with Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson for Greenway’s reps
Recorded a sack on his first college snap
Is a ball hawk… 5 INTs in college… most ever by KSU LB
Didn’t go to combine due to late draft commitment, Adam Zimmer scouted him at KSU Pro Day
Jack Tocho, CB – RD7 NC State
It’s “Toe-Choe”… not “Totcho”
Was CB in college… will be S if he hooks on in NFL
Extremely high football IQ, but limited speed
Touted as good in coverage… except on deep routes
… but, Mike Zimmer’s “DB Whisperer” talents may help him a ton
…he’ll earn Zimmer’s trust, but question is… can he stick
Antone Exum is the guy in Tocho’s crosshairs
Tashawn Bower, DE, LSU
Was one committee members darkhorse pick
6-5 frame could take on more weight (250lb at combine), he’s weak for his size
Didn’t start much in college – only 7 starts
Dylan Bradley, DT – Southern Mississippi
Behind Tom Johnson and Datone Jones – both on 1-year deals – so maybe a live tryout for future?
Aviante Collins, OL – TCU
Ceiling is knocking Willie Beavers off depth chart
Caleb Kidder, DE, Montana
Shifted from DT in college so could have flexibility, but ST is his ceiling for now
Wes Lunt, QB, Illinois
Was one committee member’s darkhorse pick
It’s Bradford, Keenum… Heinicke? Could Lunt steal Heinicke’s job as 3rd QB?
Battled injuries all the way back to high school
Tx from Oklahoma State to Illinois
Has “NFL QB size” at 6-5 and a very good arm, but is a little slow-footed
Jack Nelson, QB, Winona State
Local kid alert
Doubt he gets reps ahead of fellow UDFA QB Wes Lunt
Terrell Newby, RB, Nebraska
Well above average as pass catcher, but is basically a straight-line runner
Josiah Price, TE – Michigan State
Deep, deep TE chances. Maybe
Horace Richardson, CB – SMU
Depth guy? Can he bump Jabari Price from depth chart
RJ Shelton, WR, Michigan State
Another guy Gopher fans know… but there’s too much ahead of him at WR
Taylor Symank, P, Texas Tech
Is competing with Ryan Quigley for starting job
…that’s all I got. He’s a punter.
Eric Wilson, LB – Cincinnati
Was one committee member’s darkhorse pick
Like Elijah Lee, is sort of a LB/S hybrid
Is absolutely a “Mike Zimmer Player”
Recovered 7 fumbles in college… has a “nose for the ball”
Moritz Boehringer, WR
We all know his story by now
Practice squad all last season after much Mr. Mankato hype
From last year:
Freak athlete – 4.43 40, 39” vert / 6-4, 225 and can run … he’s going to draw plenty of eyes / was an elite soccer player before seeing Adrian Peterson YouTube videos and deciding to try football 3 yrs ago / Norv Turner loves big, fast WRs / Certainly only makes team on special teams for ’15, but could still get plenty of run in ’Kato / Raw, raw, raw, raw
Kyle Carter, TE
Too much of a logjam at TE for his to get enough reps
Isaac Fruechte, WR
Possibly last chance for former Gopher to make the roster
Was active for Game 17 last season, didn’t make a catch
C.J. Ham, FB
Duluth kid, kind of Matt Asiata Light… could earn a regular, significant playing-time slot as the go-to blocker
Cayleb Jones, WR
Father, Robert, was 10-year NFL linebacker… uncle is Jeff Blake
Tall at 6’3, thought was he’d be a nice deep threat, kinda disappeared last year
Tre Roberson, CB
Was Mr. Football as a HS QB in Indianapolis, was a very good QB at Indiana. Their 1st-ever true freshman starting QB, then transferred and won an FCS title at Illinois St.
Terrell Sinkfield, RB
Hopkins kid, practice squad last season.
Signings of Latavius Murray and Bishop Sankey + Dalvin Cook draft don’t bode well for his long term chances.
Stephen Weatherly, LB
This guy was a fun pick last year
Has Harvard and MIT alumni in family
He was on HS robotics team and plays 9 musical instruments
Active for 6 games last year, appeared in 2, made 1 tackle
Rodney Adams, WR – 2-1
It’s the Mr Mankato Postulate… highest-drafted eligible WR is the favorite? Adams may only need to hang onto the ball. His 4.4 speed and hands will do the rest. There’s going to be plenty of room for depth chart jockeying at WR. He’ll also splash as a kick/punt returner.
Bucky Hodges, TE – 3-1
He’s 6-foot-7 and seems to be a perfect fit for the Pat Shurmur offense. He’ll get plenty of sizzle in Mankato during goal line drills. PFF rated him the 88th overall prospect in the draft, but he went 201st. Totally looks like a prototypical Mr. Mankato fit. If he can make one good “go-up-and-get-it” TD catch during the annual Blakeslee scrimmage… he’s our winner.
Stacy Coley, WR – 3-1
Sounds like character and drive are his only drawbacks as a long-term prospect. That kinda doesn’t matter for Mr. Mankato. His 4.45 speed and athleticism will definitely put him on some “today in Mankato” highlight reels. He’s a seventh round pick one prospect preview I saw tabbed “3rd round talent”.
Jaleel Johnson, DT – 6-1
First defensive player on the board. He’s a pass rusher, not a run-stopper… and that should help him stand out in Mankato. Looks like Shariff Floyd won’t be there, so there’s a spot to fill. He’ll at least bump Shamar Stephen from the backup role.
Elijah Lee, LB – 8-1
A couple reviews I read pegged him as a potential S.O.D in the 7th round. There are reps to be had at LB, and he’ll fight Emmanuel Lemur and Edmond Robinson for time. He’s not just a tackler, either… he’s Kansas State’s all-time interception leader among LBs. Sorta this weird, new LB/S hybrid kinda guy.
Mortiz Boehringer, WR – 10-1
MoBo is back for another run at Mr. Mankato. He was a hell of a story, but didn’t get a chance to do much last year. Have to wonder if this is the year the Vikings push him out of the nest and see if he can fly.
Jack Tocho, CB/S – 12-1
Was a CB in college, likely S here. More than anybody else the Vikings picked up this offseason vid draft or UDFA, Tocho is the one-one-in-every-draft-class guy for this year that has the “high football IQ” but “lacks raw talent” thing going on. Put his heart and mind in a freak athlete and you’d have a superstar.
Eric Wilson, LB – 12-1
Like Elijah Lee above, Wilson’s also a new model nickel-linebacker-slash-safety hybrid. He’s undersized for an LB and can’t shed blocks but his pro day speed and jumping numbers were way above average. He’s going to be a very good special teamer this season. Not sure how much he time he can win at LB, though.
Tashawn Bower, DE – 16-1
NFL height and speed, but really needs to get bigger and stronger. Kinda weird that he only had 7 starts in 4 years in college – but LSU’s defensive front was ridiculously good. May be tough for a DE to shine enough to win Mr. Mankato… but he’s big and quick, which will draw eyes on the humid practice fields.
Wes Lunt, QB – 20-1
Always gotta have a darkhorse QB in here. The QB sitch is Bradford then Keenum… but who knows after that? Lunt has plenty of skill but has battled injuries forever. He has a very strong arm – good for a possible Mr Mankato run. He has questionable accuracy – bad for a possible Mr Manato run.
C.J. Ham, RB – 30-1
He may appear to be our obligatory Minnesota-native, but I think Ham’s going definitely going to have a role this year. He’s Matt Asiata Light and got good reviews last year on the practice squad. Just needs a few touches, a nice run nor two and a handful of pancake blocks in front of Dalvin Cook to capture some spotlight and potentially shock the Mr Mankato landscape.
Pat Elflein, C – 30-1
Elflein embodies the ultimate Mr. Mankato dilemma – he may be the most likely on this entire list to earn a starting role first, but as a center he has little shot at being visible enough to win Mr. Mankato. Sorry, Pat… and all you centers out there.
Taylor Symank, P – 50-1
Why the heck not? He’s competing for the starting job with NFL vet Ryan Quigley.
FIELD – 30-1