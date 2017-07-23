The Official Odds for 2017 Mr. Mankato Training Camp Award

The Official Mr. Mankato Committee has met, deliberated, and determined the list of eligible players — and corresponding odds — for the 2017 Minnesota Vikings season. And just in time for the final training camp in Mankato.

Let the fun begin.

Veteran Committee member Chris Long is the resident oddsmaker. He’s determined, among the players eligible this year, who are the most likely candidates. The past three awards went to Mankato’s own Adam Thielen, then Stefon Diggs and last year’s winner was safety Jayron Kearse. The first two blossomed into NFL star receivers. That’s what wearing the Mr. Mankato crown can do for a player.

We now turn our attention to this year’s contest. Play along at home if you’d like. The Committee members must have their endorsement cemented by 9 a.m. CT on Monday, July 24.

Without further ado…

2017 MR MANKATO CANDIDATES/ODDS

======ELIGIBLE 2017 DRAFTEES======

Pat Elflein, C – RD3, Ohio State

He’s going to get playing time fairly soon

Moved from G to C as a 5th year senior… and won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the nation… was also an Outland Trophy finalist

Was Ohio’s HS Wrestler of the Year his senior year in HS, also made state track

Spent his summers in college working on concrete crews… which is so awesome for a lineman

Jaleel Johnson, DT – RD4, Iowa

Pass-rusher more than run-stopper. Reps are going to be hard to come by

6-3, 316… quick for his size

Door swings wide open for Johnson if Shariff Floyd can’t play

…at least bumps Shamar Stephen from backup role, spells Linval

Remember, Brian Robison and Everson Griffen were 4th rounders

Ben Gedeon, LB – RD4, Michigan

Looks like it’ll be special teams for him in year 1

Speed is a question

Lit up the strength portion of the combine – best bench rep among all LBs

Put him in the middle, move Kendricks outside with Barr in 4-3?

…or will he be unable to leapfrog Kentrell Brothers on depth chart?

…although, he’s a bigger version of Brothers

Rodney Adams, WR – RD5, S. Florida

He’s a burner: 4.44-second 40 time at the combine

Total division of opinion on him. PFF didn’t have him in Top 300, went #170.

USF record 67 rec, 822 yds as senior… was strong KR

Started at Toledo, transferred home to USF after mother died in car accident

Picked in same round as Diggs, who was Mr. Mankato two years ago, mind you

He’s a fumbler

Could splash as KR, might be a deep depth-chart WR

Danny Isadora, G – RD5 Miami

Played 41 games – 39 straight – at Miami

…played through torn meniscus during junior year

Great numbers at combine (5th among OL in 40, 7th in bench, 7th in vertical)

Was pretty highly rated by a lot of services – “3rd round talent”

Got mowed a bit at Senior Bowl

May struggle vs. power rushers

Long-term replacement for Joe Berger? Could bump Willie Beavers this year.

Could/should be in the mix down the road, maybe not this year

Bucky Hodges, TE – RD6 Virginia Tech

Looks a whole lot like a Mr. Mankato favorite

Bad route-runner, not great hands

…but he’s 6-7, 245.

Perfect for for Shurmur offense – IF they want a Hodges-type and not a David Morgan type.

Will threaten Davis Morgan, could be Rudolph replacement down the road

PFF rated him #88 overall… was the 201st pick… #steal?

Could be a red zone specialist for years

VT TE records: 133 catches, 1747 yds, 20 TD

Arrived at Va Tech as a quarterback, was highly rated as HS QB in ’13

Combine star: 1st vert/broad jump among TE, 4th in shuttle, 5th in 40

First name is actually ‘Temuchin’.

“Bucky” came from grandma who said she just knew he was going to make big money some day.

Stacy Coley, WR – RD7 Miami

Negative scouting words: “Raw”, “lacks release ability”, “doesn’t have NFL football character”

Positive: athleticism, “3rd round talent”

Sounds like a classic can-be-good/great-if-he-gets-his-head-right guy

48 games, 167 catches, 2222 yes, 20 TD in college

…also was a special teams superstar at Miami as PR/KR

As frosh – was only FBS player w ko ret TD, punt ret TD, rec TD, rush TD

4.45 40 was 12th fastest among WR

Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE – RD7 Northwestern

Power and athleticism make up for skill deficiency

Depth guy at best presently

Very weak vs. run

23.5 sacks are 2nd all-time at N’western… played 49 career games

Gave up on watching draft in Rd 6, left home to go hang with friends. Spielman reached him in a car with his buddies.

Picked up football as HS sophomore

1st member of Nigerian family born in the US

Full name: Ifeadikachakwu Anthony Odenigbo

Elijah Lee, LB – RD7 Kansas State

Upright playing style, but great range / speed

Couple scouts/analysts peg him as a potential S.O.D.

Will battle in Mankato with Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson for Greenway’s reps

Recorded a sack on his first college snap

Is a ball hawk… 5 INTs in college… most ever by KSU LB

Didn’t go to combine due to late draft commitment, Adam Zimmer scouted him at KSU Pro Day

Jack Tocho, CB – RD7 NC State

It’s “Toe-Choe”… not “Totcho”

Was CB in college… will be S if he hooks on in NFL

Extremely high football IQ, but limited speed

Touted as good in coverage… except on deep routes

… but, Mike Zimmer’s “DB Whisperer” talents may help him a ton

…he’ll earn Zimmer’s trust, but question is… can he stick

Antone Exum is the guy in Tocho’s crosshairs

====UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS====

Tashawn Bower, DE, LSU

Was one committee members darkhorse pick

6-5 frame could take on more weight (250lb at combine), he’s weak for his size

Didn’t start much in college – only 7 starts

Dylan Bradley, DT – Southern Mississippi

Behind Tom Johnson and Datone Jones – both on 1-year deals – so maybe a live tryout for future?

Aviante Collins, OL – TCU

Ceiling is knocking Willie Beavers off depth chart

Caleb Kidder, DE, Montana

Shifted from DT in college so could have flexibility, but ST is his ceiling for now

Wes Lunt, QB, Illinois

Was one committee member’s darkhorse pick

It’s Bradford, Keenum… Heinicke? Could Lunt steal Heinicke’s job as 3rd QB?

Battled injuries all the way back to high school

Tx from Oklahoma State to Illinois

Has “NFL QB size” at 6-5 and a very good arm, but is a little slow-footed

Jack Nelson, QB, Winona State

Local kid alert

Doubt he gets reps ahead of fellow UDFA QB Wes Lunt

Terrell Newby, RB, Nebraska

Well above average as pass catcher, but is basically a straight-line runner

Josiah Price, TE – Michigan State

Deep, deep TE chances. Maybe

Horace Richardson, CB – SMU

Depth guy? Can he bump Jabari Price from depth chart

RJ Shelton, WR, Michigan State

Another guy Gopher fans know… but there’s too much ahead of him at WR

Taylor Symank, P, Texas Tech

Is competing with Ryan Quigley for starting job

…that’s all I got. He’s a punter.

Eric Wilson, LB – Cincinnati

Was one committee member’s darkhorse pick

Like Elijah Lee, is sort of a LB/S hybrid

Is absolutely a “Mike Zimmer Player”

Recovered 7 fumbles in college… has a “nose for the ball”

======RETURNING PLAYERS ======

Moritz Boehringer, WR

We all know his story by now

Practice squad all last season after much Mr. Mankato hype

From last year:

Freak athlete – 4.43 40, 39” vert / 6-4, 225 and can run … he’s going to draw plenty of eyes / was an elite soccer player before seeing Adrian Peterson YouTube videos and deciding to try football 3 yrs ago / Norv Turner loves big, fast WRs / Certainly only makes team on special teams for ’15, but could still get plenty of run in ’Kato / Raw, raw, raw, raw

Kyle Carter, TE

Too much of a logjam at TE for his to get enough reps

Isaac Fruechte, WR

Possibly last chance for former Gopher to make the roster

Was active for Game 17 last season, didn’t make a catch

C.J. Ham, FB

Duluth kid, kind of Matt Asiata Light… could earn a regular, significant playing-time slot as the go-to blocker

Cayleb Jones, WR

Father, Robert, was 10-year NFL linebacker… uncle is Jeff Blake

Tall at 6’3, thought was he’d be a nice deep threat, kinda disappeared last year

Tre Roberson, CB

Was Mr. Football as a HS QB in Indianapolis, was a very good QB at Indiana. Their 1st-ever true freshman starting QB, then transferred and won an FCS title at Illinois St.

Terrell Sinkfield, RB

Hopkins kid, practice squad last season.

Signings of Latavius Murray and Bishop Sankey + Dalvin Cook draft don’t bode well for his long term chances.

Stephen Weatherly, LB

This guy was a fun pick last year

Has Harvard and MIT alumni in family

He was on HS robotics team and plays 9 musical instruments

Active for 6 games last year, appeared in 2, made 1 tackle

2017 MR MANKATO ODDS

Rodney Adams, WR – 2-1

It’s the Mr Mankato Postulate… highest-drafted eligible WR is the favorite? Adams may only need to hang onto the ball. His 4.4 speed and hands will do the rest. There’s going to be plenty of room for depth chart jockeying at WR. He’ll also splash as a kick/punt returner.

Bucky Hodges, TE – 3-1

He’s 6-foot-7 and seems to be a perfect fit for the Pat Shurmur offense. He’ll get plenty of sizzle in Mankato during goal line drills. PFF rated him the 88th overall prospect in the draft, but he went 201st. Totally looks like a prototypical Mr. Mankato fit. If he can make one good “go-up-and-get-it” TD catch during the annual Blakeslee scrimmage… he’s our winner.

Stacy Coley, WR – 3-1

Sounds like character and drive are his only drawbacks as a long-term prospect. That kinda doesn’t matter for Mr. Mankato. His 4.45 speed and athleticism will definitely put him on some “today in Mankato” highlight reels. He’s a seventh round pick one prospect preview I saw tabbed “3rd round talent”.

Jaleel Johnson, DT – 6-1

First defensive player on the board. He’s a pass rusher, not a run-stopper… and that should help him stand out in Mankato. Looks like Shariff Floyd won’t be there, so there’s a spot to fill. He’ll at least bump Shamar Stephen from the backup role.

Elijah Lee, LB – 8-1

A couple reviews I read pegged him as a potential S.O.D in the 7th round. There are reps to be had at LB, and he’ll fight Emmanuel Lemur and Edmond Robinson for time. He’s not just a tackler, either… he’s Kansas State’s all-time interception leader among LBs. Sorta this weird, new LB/S hybrid kinda guy.

Mortiz Boehringer, WR – 10-1

MoBo is back for another run at Mr. Mankato. He was a hell of a story, but didn’t get a chance to do much last year. Have to wonder if this is the year the Vikings push him out of the nest and see if he can fly.

Jack Tocho, CB/S – 12-1

Was a CB in college, likely S here. More than anybody else the Vikings picked up this offseason vid draft or UDFA, Tocho is the one-one-in-every-draft-class guy for this year that has the “high football IQ” but “lacks raw talent” thing going on. Put his heart and mind in a freak athlete and you’d have a superstar.

Eric Wilson, LB – 12-1

Like Elijah Lee above, Wilson’s also a new model nickel-linebacker-slash-safety hybrid. He’s undersized for an LB and can’t shed blocks but his pro day speed and jumping numbers were way above average. He’s going to be a very good special teamer this season. Not sure how much he time he can win at LB, though.

Tashawn Bower, DE – 16-1

NFL height and speed, but really needs to get bigger and stronger. Kinda weird that he only had 7 starts in 4 years in college – but LSU’s defensive front was ridiculously good. May be tough for a DE to shine enough to win Mr. Mankato… but he’s big and quick, which will draw eyes on the humid practice fields.

Wes Lunt, QB – 20-1

Always gotta have a darkhorse QB in here. The QB sitch is Bradford then Keenum… but who knows after that? Lunt has plenty of skill but has battled injuries forever. He has a very strong arm – good for a possible Mr Mankato run. He has questionable accuracy – bad for a possible Mr Manato run.

C.J. Ham, RB – 30-1

He may appear to be our obligatory Minnesota-native, but I think Ham’s going definitely going to have a role this year. He’s Matt Asiata Light and got good reviews last year on the practice squad. Just needs a few touches, a nice run nor two and a handful of pancake blocks in front of Dalvin Cook to capture some spotlight and potentially shock the Mr Mankato landscape.

Pat Elflein, C – 30-1

Elflein embodies the ultimate Mr. Mankato dilemma – he may be the most likely on this entire list to earn a starting role first, but as a center he has little shot at being visible enough to win Mr. Mankato. Sorry, Pat… and all you centers out there.

Taylor Symank, P – 50-1

Why the heck not? He’s competing for the starting job with NFL vet Ryan Quigley.

FIELD – 30-1