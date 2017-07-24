Packers president: “It’s going to be a lot of fun … when we’re in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis”

The Twin Cities will be the center of the sports universe this February when U.S. Bank Stadium plays host to the Super Bowl.

The biggest fear for Vikings fans is that the arch-rival Green Bay Packers will end up representing the NFC in the game. Packers president Mark Murphy, whose team won the NFC North last season and advanced to the conference title game before losing to Atlanta, brought up the subject of playing in the Super Bowl on Monday before a crowd of about 7,000 at Lambeau Field for the Packers’ annual shareholders meeting.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun for all our fans to drive across the state when we’re in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis,” Murphy said, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers were last in the Super Bowl in the 2010 season — they beat the Steelers in the game. After the meeting, Murphy told Demovsky that he wasn’t attempting to guarantee that the Packers would be playing in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

“It certainly wasn’t a guarantee,” Murphy said. “It was just that it would be really nice to play in a Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Not only is it a short drive … I hear from fans all the time in western Wisconsin, and Minneapolis is a great city, and the new stadium is really pretty spectacular. It will be a really nice Super Bowl.”

This is what one would call walking back a comment. We’re guessing Packers general manager Ted Thompson, coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were less than thrilled to hear Murphy talking about being in the Super Bowl more than a month before the regular season opens.

The Packers have 10-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Westgate Las Vegas Super Book, putting them behind only New England (3-1) and Dallas (8-1). The Vikings opened with 25-1 odds of winning the Super Bowl and have since fallen to 30-1.