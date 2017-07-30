Putting odds on the Vikings’ kick returning competition

For the first time in a long time, the Minnesota Vikings are in the market for a kick returner.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who led the NFL in return average three of the four years he was in Minnesota, left the Vikings for the Oakland Raiders this offseason, leaving the spot open for battle in camp.

“You don’t replace Cordarrelle Patterson,” Special Teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. “He’s one the most unique athletes I’ve ever worked with. What you do is you find a returner that’s going to be very, very good.”

Priefer name-dropped the five players who are competing for the job. Here’s a look at each…

Marcus Sherels

NFL kick returning stats:

Career: 40 returns, 1,045 (26.1 YPR)

The former Gopher has become a Vikings staple over the past few years, establishing himself as one of the league’s elite punt returners. While he was dinged up last year, Sherels still managed to return two punts for touchdown. Early in his career, he was used as a kick returner, but lost the role when Patterson arrived in Minnesota. During his time as the main returner, the speedy defensive back put up solid numbers. Sherels has an instinct for returning that few possess.

Sherels’ experience makes him the most likely to win the job.

Rodney Adams

College returning stats:

2015: 16 returns, 466 yards (29.1 YPR), one touchdown

2016: 22 returns, 534 yards (24.3 YPR)

Adams spent the last two seasons as a kick returner in college and excelled in the role. The Vikings’ fifth-round pick said he”s been studying the great returners of the last decade.

“I’ve watched Cordarrelle [Patterson] and Devin Hester,” Adams said. “Those guys are great at what they do. I’m just learning how they find their seams, how they hit their seams and how they set up blocks.”

Adams is a natural playmaker like Patterson – though he does not have the athletic talent of the Vikings’ former first-round pick. In South Florida’s offense, his job was to take short passes and turn them into big plays, which may translate into a gift for returning.

Stacy Coley

College returning stats:

2013: 22 returns, 570 yards (25.9 YPR)

2014: 24 returns, 541 yards (22.5 YPR), one touchdown

2015: One return, 31 yards

Coley hasn’t returned kicks in a few years. After becoming a big part of Miami’s offense, he was taken off the kick returning role. His athletic skills/measurables made him stand out at the draft and may give him a leg up in the competition for returner.

Jerick McKinnon

NFL returning stats:

One return, 24 yards

McKinnon has played quarterback, running back and lined up plenty of times as a wide receiver during his college/NFL years, so it’s possible he could adapt quickly to a role as a returner. However, the Vikings are likely to use him as part of their offense in a playmaking role, which may dissuade them from putting him at risk of injury on kick returns.

While his Yards Per Carry number was down last year, McKinnon has shown that his talent with the ball is exceptional when he has good blocking in front of him.

Dalvin Cook

“If he’s not running the ball a lot, I’m going to be jumping up on the table for the guy,” Priefer joked.

Using Cook as a kick returner might be fun – and he might be the best of any of the Vikings players – but the coaching staff would be crazy to ask their likely starting running back to run back kicks,