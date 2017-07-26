Report: Vikings, Griffen working on ‘massive’ contract extension

LISTEN NOW

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 26, 2017 10:17 am
Nov 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) carries the ball past Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Everson Griffen are finalizing a four-year contract extension.

Griffen still has two years remaining on his current deal, a five-year contract with $42.5 million deal that was signed in 2014.

Over the last two years, the Pro Bowl defensive end has picked up 18.5 sacks.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Hope they get it done soon ~ He was set to be a FA after the 2018 ~ The guy has turned into a great all around DE who plays the run and the pass well ~ I have no doubt this is being done to create some cap room to get Rhodes signed ~ Rhodes is just as important ~




