Report: Vikings, Griffen working on ‘massive’ contract extension

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Everson Griffen are finalizing a four-year contract extension.

#Vikings & star DE Everson Griffen are finalizing a massive 4-year extension to keep him in MIN thru his career, sources say. Had 2 yrs left — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017

Griffen still has two years remaining on his current deal, a five-year contract with $42.5 million deal that was signed in 2014.

Over the last two years, the Pro Bowl defensive end has picked up 18.5 sacks.