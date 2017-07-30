With Rhodes signed, Vikings’ defense is (almost) set up for the long haul

Keeping great defenses together isn’t easy, but with the signing of Xavier Rhodes to a reported six-year deal, the Minnesota Vikings are well on their way to locking down top players for the foreseeable future.

“This is another strategic plan that we put in place this offseason, knowing how many young guys we want to keep,” general manager Rick Spielman said Sunday.

Shutdown corners have always been important to top defenses – even going back to head coach Mike Zimmer’s days coaching Deion Sanders – but their value has increased, even since Darrelle Revis set the modern standard.

The league-average passing yards per game has gone up nearly every year since 2007:

Not only are teams throwing for more yards, but they are passing more efficiently. QB ratings have followed a similar path as yards per game.

Naturally, the increase in importance has led to the price for CBs going up. Rhodes’ reported $41 million guaranteed is now the most of any corner in the NFL, topping Josh Norman’s $36.5 million.

“We want as many of these young core players together as we possibly can. Xavier was a high priority coming into this offseason, and wanted to make sure that we got him locked in to be a Minnesota Viking through most of his career, hopefully ending his career with us,” Spielman said.

The other two players that the Vikings have recently signed to long-term extensions, Harrison Smith and Everson Griffen, also play a huge role in slowing opponents’ passing games. Last year, the Vikings ranked fourth in the NFL in passer rating against and third in total passing yards against.

Griffen is entering the latter half of his prime, but could reasonably still be a dominant pass rusher for several more years, while Smith and Rhodes are in the middle of their primes.

Keeping three cornerstone players of Griffen, Smith and Rhodes’ caliber alone would give a defense a chance to remain competitive. But the Vikings still have some work to do in order to maintain their embarrassment of riches on the defensive side.

After the 2018 season, Danielle Hunter, Linval Joseph, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and are all set to be free agents.

Hunter and Kendricks are the most valuable to the Vikings’ pass defense, but Joseph dominates the middle in both the rush and passing game. Barr has been a top pass rusher from the middle linebacker position. His contract future may depend on whether he has a strong season in 2017.

The question is whether the Vikings will be able to keep all four. The going rate for pass rushers of Hunter’s caliber is over $100 million with cap hits routinely topping $15 million. Top nose tackles make $10 million per year or more as do top-notch inside linebackers.

Someone might have to be voted off the island, especially with Stefon Diggs in need of a deal after 2018 and the looming possibility of a huge quarterback contract.

They will have to rely on players on rookie contracts to carry important roles and may have to rework contracts with players like Kyle Rudolph, who is set to have $7.3 million cap hit in 2018 and $7.25 million hit in 2019.

It could also mean that the Vikings won’t pick up Trae Waynes’ fifth-year option when the time comes. That decision is a ways away. Waynes will have a chance to prove this year that he deserves to be a long-term piece of the puzzle as well.

Even if the Vikings can’t keep everyone long-term, signing Rhodes to a deal on Sunday marked a huge moment for the future of the Vikings, guaranteeing the foundation for a great passing defense will be in place for a long time.