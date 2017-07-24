Rodney Adams looks to follow in Cordarrelle Patterson’s footsteps as kick returner, playmaker

It took four years for former first-round pick Cordarrelle Patterson to find his niche in Minnesota, then the Vikings decided to let him walk in free agency. They hope to have filled his role as a kicker returner and playmaker on offense in the draft with fifth-round pick Rodney Adams.

During Minicamp, Adams was mixing in on kick returns with long-time Vikings special teamer Marcus Sherels and running back Jerick McKinnon. At South Florida, Adams averaged 25.5 Yards Per Return in on 44 tries, including one touchdown.

Adams was given reps during OTAs and Minicamp in the kick returning spot.

“Everything is faster,” Adams said Monday. “Everybody is a great athlete at this level and I have to react quicker.”

“What I’m looking for is just a seam, that’s all it takes, if you have one seam you can break open a kick return. Finding my color, the most color I see, that’s where I’m running.”

Patterson’s production as a kick returner will be hard to emulate. He led the NFL in return average three times in four seasons and scored five touchdowns. But the role has been significantly reduced since the league made rule changes to move touchbacks up to the 25-yard line. According to the website FiveThirtyEight, 52% of kicks were returned between 2011-2014. Last year that number dropped to just 39%. In Patterson’s first year, he had 43 returns, but only picked up 25 in 2016.

“I’ve watched Cordarrelle [Patterson] and Devin Hester,” Adams said. “Those guys are great at what they do. I’m just learning how they find their seams, how they hit their seams and how they set up blocks.”

If Adams can win a role in the Vikings’ 2017 offense, the rookie receiver might also look like the 2016 version of Patterson.

At South Florida, Adams gained 822 yards on 67 catches, most of which came by making plays with his legs. Over his three years as a regular in the Bulls’ lineup, 1,433 of Adams’ 1,978 career yards came after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus. He also rushed 40 times for 380 yards and seven touchdowns during that time span.

After a 2015 that saw Patterson eliminated from the offense, he worked his way back into the mix last season as a playmaker. He caught 52 passes, but 49 were on throws shorter than 10 yards through the air. He gained 322 of his 453 yards after the catch.

Adams would take that role – a fifth-rounder would take any role – but he’s hoping to perfect his route running and prove himself to be an all-around receiver.

“It’s honestly just learning,” Adams said. “Getting in and learning all I can from Stefon [Diggs], Adam [Thielen] and [Jarius] Wright…taking pieces of their game and adding to my game and being the player that coaches want me to be.”