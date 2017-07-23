As rookies report early, Dalvin Cook gets head start on the running back race

For the first time in a decade, there’s a battle in the backfield at Minnesota Vikings’ training camp.

Since parting ways with future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson this offseason, the Vikings have added two new – and very talented – runners to the backfield in 2015 Pro Bowler Latavius Murray and second-round pick Dalvin Cook. They will compete with Jerick McKinnon, who took the lion’s share of the carries last season, for playing time and a spot as the opening day starter.

While the two veteran players will report to Mankato on Wednesday, Cook moved in Sunday with the rest of the rookies, giving him a chance to make a strong first impression on the coaching staff.

“We’re going to push each other,” Cook said, shortly after moving into his three-week home. “I think the good thing about this backfield is we got some workhorses and we got guys that will push each other and get the best out of each other. With those two guys…it’s good because you can never let yourself get comfortable.”

Cook comes to Minnesota following a record-setting career at Florida State, rushing for the most yards and touchdowns in school history. He’s second to only former NFL star Warrick Dunn in career Yards Per Carry. In OTAs and Minicamp, head coach Mike Zimmer took notice of some of the aspects of Cook’s game that made him a standout college running back.

“I thought he had a really good spring,” Zimmer said. “With running backs, the vision in acceleration to the hole are always big – when you have a crease to be able to accelerate through it – I thought he did a really good job with those things. For a shorter stature guy, in college he was a physical back, he carried his pads out in front of him, taking the hits and delivering the hits.”

Prior to the draft, Pro Football Focus rated Cook as its No. 1 running back, even ahead of Jaguars top pick Leonard Fournette and Carolina’s first-rounder Christian McCaffrey. Cook’s ability to break big runs after contact set him apart. A chart of PFF’s grades is below:

The noticeable shortcoming in his grades, pass blocking, will be a focus in training camp for the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back. Learning to protect the quarterback could be Cook’s ticket to spending more time on the field.

“For the young running backs, pass protection is always the one thing, they have to be able to protect the quarterback from pressures, so that will be a good test for Dalvin,” Zimmer said.

Otherwise his skill set is expected to translate. Cook said Sunday that the Vikings run game has a familiar feel.

“We’re running the same thing [as at Florida State], outside zone, inside zone, utilizing me catching the football, just getting the ball in my hands as many ways as possible,” Cook said.

When veterans do arrive, Cook will share the backfield with one of the league’s best pass blockers in Murray. The rookie has already built a relationship with McKinnon, spending time off the field together during OTAs and Minicamp.

“The unique thing about this situation is the vets welcome everybody with open arms,” Cook said. “They are doing a great job with that, making all the rookies feel comfortable.”

Another battle that Cook could get a head start on with a strong camp and preseason is to get out from under Peterson’s shadow.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer, this is my first year in the NFL, I ain’t close to him so I can’t compare myself to him at all, he’s going down as one of the greatest backs in history, I just gotta go out there and work,” Cook said.