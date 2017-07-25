Takeaways from Mike Zimmer’s press conference: Bohringer’s progress, Johnson’s adjustments and hopes for Isidora

On Tuesday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talked with the media for the first time since seeing his rookies on the practice field. Here are five topics that stood out.

Moritz Bohringer has made progress

The Vikings took a big swing last year when they drafted German receiver Moritz Bohringer in the sixth round in 2016. He was let go at the end of training camp but brought back on the practice squad, where he spent all of last year.

“He’s much improved,” Zimmer said. “His routes are much better. He’s catching the ball better. He has a better understanding of the offense. He’s still a ways away but he’s improved a lot. These three days have been good for him. He’s helping the younger guys, that never could have happened before..”

Bohringer is physically gifted at 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, but didn’t show good hands last year and was behind other receivers in route running ability.

Making the team will still be challenging for the 23 year old. Draft picks Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley will be favorites to win a spot on the roster along with ex-Gopher Isaac Fruechte, who was active for one game last year.

Jaleel Johnson and the fight for a DT spot

When veterans show up at camp, there will be a full-on battle for position at the three-technique defensive tackle spot. The Vikings’ fourth-round pick will be in the mix. Johnson was a pass-rushing DT in college, picking up 7.5 sacks last year, but he will have to adapt to run stuffing and show versatility in order to earn playing time.

“He’s got really strong hands, he’s got some physicality, he will play the blocker and not start looking in the backfield, trying to play with our technique,” Zimmer said. “He had a good day yesterday, again it’s without pads, but I like his strength, I like his quickness…he’s got good size, good explosiveness.”

“He’s probably going to have to be a power rusher because he’s a physical kind of guy.”

Johnson will be battling for reps with Tom Johnson, Datone Jones, Will Sutton and Shamar Stephen.

“He’s going to be a different kind of rusher than our other guys,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer seems high on Danny Isidora

After mentioning he was impressed by the fifth-round pick from Miami during Minicamp, Zimmer again had praise for Isidora on Tuesday.

“I’ve been impressed with Isidora the whole time he’s been here,” Zimmer said. “He’s got a wide, thick lower body, he’s got good movement, he’s good out in space. I think he’s done a nice job, I’ve got a lot of hopes for him.”

Isidora has a good opportunity to become the Vikings’ go-to backup at the guard position. The two starters, Alex Boone and Joe Berger, are locked in, but behind the veterans only Jeremiah Sirles and Zac Kerin could be considered ahead of Isidora – only because of their previous experience. TJ Clemmings is also attempting a move to guard.