Teddy Bridgewater speaks for first time since injury, remains positive about his future

The entire Minnesota Vikings organization was thrown off course when Teddy Bridgewater suffered a potentially career-threatening injury last August.

Mike Zimmer has said multiple times since that day that he believed Bridgewater would be the only QB he’d ever have as a head coach. But the Vikings now go into the 2017 season with Sam Bradford under center and Bridgewater on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Since tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee in practice, the former first-round pick has been almost completely silent, only releasing occasional clip of his workouts on Instagram.

On Thursday in Mankato, he spoke for the first time about his recovery and explained his silence.

“I told myself I wanted to do everything I could to get better,” he said. “No offense to you guys, but doing interviews and different phone calls doesn’t help me get better.”

During OTAs and Minicamp, Bridgewater threw during warm-ups and spent practices on the sidelines working with trainers. He will start camp on the sidelines as well.

“We all understand it’s going to take some time,” he said.

Bridgewater has been widely praised by teammates this offseason for maintaining a positive outlook. The 24-year-old quarterback says he believes that he will play again.

“I’ve always had faith,” Bridgewater said. “Faith has gotten me this far.”

Bridgewater also said that doctors have not told him that he will never play again. He has reached out to other players who have gone through severe injuries like Frank Gore and Willis McGehee, who told the Vikings’ QB to take his time and not try to come back too early.

“For him right now where he’s at is remarkable,” head coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday.

He was asked to relive the fateful play. Bridgewater said he knew something wasn’t right, then he was on the ground.

“The biggest thing I remember was the guys supporting me as I was out there on that ground, holding my hand and praying for me…that says a lot about them,” Bridgewater said.

The Vikings’ QB wouldn’t offer a timeline or speculate about his future, but he said he was impressed by what Sam Bradford did last year.

“For Sam to do what he did last year…that was impressive,” he said, while calling Bradford “all about football.”

Because CBA rules allow Bridgewater’s contract to toll to next season if he remains on the PUP list for the first six weeks of the season, Week 7 becomes the defacto earliest possible return date. However, there could be some contention between Bridgewater’s side and the team because an early return would mean the ex-Louisville Cardinal star could hit free agency after this season.

“I understand what’s going on and I try not to get into the contractual stuff,” Bridgewater said.

“The best thing for me is that I’ve had experience with having to fight watching my mom battle breast cancer,” Bridgewater said.