Terence Newman is ready to play versatile role in Vikings’ defense

Nick Punto would be proud of the role Terence Newman is preparing to take on this year.

“I’m willing to do whatever they ask,” Newman said as he moved into Mankato on Wednesday.

Assuming former first-round pick Trae Waynes takes on a bigger role as the starting outside cornerback, the Minnesota Vikings will likely ask Newman to play all over the defensive backfield.

“If they ask me to give LJ [Linval Joseph] a break at the three-technique, I’ll probably try to do that. Probably won’t be very good at it but I would give it my best,” Newman joked. “It doesn’t matter to me. I just want to have a role and be able to have an opportunity to win a ring. That’s the only reason I’m still playing.”

For most of his career, the 14-year veteran has been a starting cornerback. He started nine of his 15 games last season and played 73% of total snaps – most of which came while lining up along the sidelines. Along the way, however, Newman has mixed in at different spots, including starting at safety in 2015 against the Arizona Cardinals.

And nobody knows Mike Zimmer’s defense better. Newman played under Zimmer in Dallas and Cincinnati and for the head coach’s entire tenure in Minnesota.

“Terence is valuable in so many different ways,” Zimmer said. “He’s played safety for us, he’s played nickel for us. He’s started at corner for 13 years or something like that. He does a good job, he’s a pro’s pro. Studies, you can call him on a Wednesday night and he’ll be studying whoever the team is. It’s good to have. In the past groups of DBs, actually you don’t even call him a corner, you call him a DB because wherever he’s needed you can play him.”

The positional possibilities are endless. Newman could find himself as the starting nickel corner if Mackensie Alexander doesn’t show progress. He could end up as a fill-in when Waynes needs a rest or even as backup safety to either Harrison Smith or Andrew Sendejo.

Both Smith and Sendejo were injured at different times last season and during their absence backups Anthony Harris and Jayron Kearse struggled to provide serviceable play. It was only late in the year that Zimmer played Newman at safety for a handful of snaps.

The Vikings, at least so far, have elected not to sign another veteran backup defensive back, leaving either Antone Exum, Kearse, Harris or seventh-round pick Jack Tocho to backup at safety. That leaves the door open for Newman to make an appearance if none of them emerge.

“He’s gotten a few games back there at safety so he does have experience there,” Smith said Wednesday. “He can play all over and he’s just a wealth of knowledge so not just myself, but everyone on the team is lucky to have him around.”