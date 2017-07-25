Tight end position is open for Bucky Hodges to emerge

The Minnesota Vikings’ group of tight ends could practically pass for an NBA starting five.

On the first day of on-field events in Mankato – which included 38 rookies or players without an accrued NFL season – tight ends Bucky Hodges, Kyle Carter, Nick Truesdell and Josiah Price worked in and out during the offense vs. defense portion of practice. The average height of the four is 6-foot-5.

These inexperienced giants make up 66.6% of total tight ends on the roster. David Morgan, a 2016 draft pick, is the second most seasoned player behind starter Kyle Rudolph having played a total of just 63 snaps in his rookie year.

While Morgan is a virtual lock to make the roster because of his blocking ability and flexibility to lineup as a fullback in short yardage situations, the other open tight end job is Hodges’ to win.

The Vikings did not bring in another veteran playmaking tight end (though they attempted to sign Jared Cook), which gives the sixth-round pick an opportunity to emerge as a significant part of Pat Shurmur’s offense.

“I have a lot to prove,” Hodges said Monday. “I don’t want to do too much talking about it. I know how hungry I am. I’m just looking forward to training camp, preseason and the regular season.”

Shurmur has historically used multiple tight ends in his offenses. As Chip Kelly’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, Zach Ertz and Brent Celek combined for 102 catches in 2015. When Shurmur was head coach of the Cleveland Browns, his 2012 club saw Ben Watson and Jordan Cameron combine for 69 receptions on 122 targets.

Rudolph and Hodges could make for a combination in the passing game of possession receiver and vertical threat. The lone veteran in the tight end group caught 83 passes last year, but only averaged 10.1 Yards Per Catch. Hodges, on the other hand, was a downfield receiver for Virginia Tech, averaging 14.4 YPC and caught 54.4% of deep passes thrown his way, the seventh best mark among all receivers or tight ends of draft eligible players.

At 6-foot-6, 257-pounds and with a 4.57 40-yard dash, Hodges could be the third-down option at tight end the Vikings lacked last season (Rudolph gained a first down on just 17 of 44 targets on third down).

That’s if he can take the spot that he’s set up to win.

In a draft filled with tight end talent, Hodges dropped because there were concerns about his ability to pick up a complex offense, a lack of blocking experience/success at Virginia Tech and his inconsistent hands.

As you can see from his Pro Football Focus grade chart, Hodges was well below the curve in blocking and drops. Blocking won’t be as important to his 2017 role as making sure he brings down every pass.

Hodges’ competition within the tight end group is filled with long shots. Nick Truesdell – 6-foot-7, 250-pounds – is 27 years old, has no NFL experience and was recently playing in the Arena Football League. Kyle Carter, an undrafted free agent in 2016, only had 30 catches in his last 18 college games and Josiah Price wasn’t even invited to the NFL Combine.

If Hodges is ready to make an impact, he should be able to beat out a former AFL player and two undrafted free agents.

Struggles in Mankato could force the Vikings to look elsewhere for solutions. Several experienced tight ends are still free agents, including long-time Bronco and Colt Jacob Tamme, ex-Steeler Ladarius Green and former Buffalo Bill Chris Gragg.

The Vikings would prefer to see Hodges catch on quick and become a nightmare matchup for opponents.