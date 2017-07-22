Training camp preview: Your guide to Minnesota Vikings’ offense

Yes, it’s that time of year already. The Minnesota Vikings open training camp with high expectations for 2017 and plenty of questions at each position. Here is a collection of all 1500ESPN’s positional previews on offense:

Quarterbacks

The Minnesota Vikings might have the most fascinating quarterback situation in the NFL. While Sam Bradford looks to prove he can finally fulfill expectations, Teddy Bridgewater is working to return to the field. We will be keeping close watch over Bridgewater’s progress during camp and on the backup situation as young Taylor Heinicke battles veteran Case Keenum for a spot. How will it play out?

Running backs

The Minnesota Vikings’ running back group heads into training camp without Adrian Peterson for the first time since 2007, which might feel strange to many fans and people within the team, but it doesn’t mean the Vikings will suffer in Peterson’s absence. GM Rick Spielman poured assets into the backfield, signing one running back and trading up for the other. How will they mesh?

Wide receivers

The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver group will be one of the most fascinating to watch in training camp because there is so much yet to be determined. What role will Michael Floyd play? Can Laquon Treadwell demonstrate that he belongs on the field? Which undrafted or late-round pick receiver will be the next to rise through the ranks?

Tight ends

Behind starter Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings’ tight end group has boom-or-bust players from top to bottom. In the search for a tight end who can fit the Rob Gronkowski or Jimmy Graham mold, the front office has brought in tall, fast, vertical threats to fill out the position. Now the question is whether any of them can step up in training camp and make an impact in 2017….

Offensive line

The Minnesota Vikings’ injuries and struggles on the offensive line in 2016 were a major part of the team’s downfall. Some of the problems were bad luck – like Mike Harris’s mysterious absence and Phil Loadholt deciding to retire – but there were also aspects of the O-line’s downfall that were avoidable. So this time around, the Vikings’ front office has gone to great lengths to find both proven starters and better backup options. How much better will the O-line be?