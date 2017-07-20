Vikings training camp preview: The quarterbacks

The Minnesota Vikings might have the most fascinating quarterback situation in the NFL. While Sam Bradford looks to prove he can finally fulfill expectations, Teddy Bridgewater is working to return to the field. We will be keeping close watch over Bridgewater’s progress during camp and on the backup situation as young Taylor Heinicke battles veteran Case Keenum for a spot. How will it play out? Let’s have a look…

Sam Bradford

2016 stat line: 7-8 record, 71.6% completion percentage, 7.0 Yards Per Attempt, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, 99.3 rating, ranked 17th in QBR, 12th by Pro Football Focus

2017 outlook:

Some people like to say that you make your own luck, but even those folks would have to admit that Sam Bradford has had some tough breaks during his NFL career. From losing two seasons to ACL tears to Chip Kelly trading Philadelphia’s best weapons to playing behind the Vikings’ sorry 2016 offensive line, it seems there has always been something working against Bradford.

This offseason, the Vikings have done everything they could to set Bradford up to succeed. They have added two new free agent tackles, two new running backs and three new wide receivers to the mix, giving the former No. 1 overall pick the best set of blockers and playmakers he’s ever had. The Vikings even hired interim offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who worked with Bradford in St. Louis and Philadelphia, to take over the job full time.

The question is whether adding pieces around Bradford solve some of the fundamental issues with his game. Bradford has top-notch arm talent and routinely executes short and deep passes, but opposing defenses were able to coax him into checking down far too often, especially in key situations. Over the last two years, he averaged just 5.8 Yards Per Attempt when his team was trailing by one score in the second half and 5.7 YPA on third downs.

If Bradford solves some of his issues and maximizes his talent, the Vikings have a chance to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Bradford preview must-read:

Teddy Bridgewater

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

Heading into training camp, Bridgewater’s status remains a mystery. During OTAs and Minicamp, he participated in individual stretching drills and warm-up throwing, but did not practice. There is no telling whether he could make enough progress to play at any time in 2017, but if he does, it would likely be after Week 6 because his contract tolls to next year if he is on the PUP list for at least six weeks.

Bridgewater’s comeback will determine the Vikings’ future at quarterback. If he’s able to return to the 2015 version, the Vikings would very likely let Sam Bradford walk and turn back to their younger, cheaper (at least for 2018) franchise quarterback. Age and price aren’t the only factors that would sway the Vikings to turn back to Bridgewater. His dedication and leadership have won over head coach Mike Zimmer along with the locker room and the former Louisville QB has performed much better than Bradford in key situations. Down one score in 2015, Bridgewater went 24-for-29 with 9.4 Yards Per Attempt – a similar mark to Tom Brady’s last two seasons. He might not have the arm strength of Bradford, but his accuracy and dynamic playmaking ability make Bridgewater a top-notch QB. But only if he’s healthy.

Bridgewater preview must-read:

Case Keenum

2016 stat line: 4-5 record, 60.9% completion percentage, nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 6.8 YPA, 76.4 rating

2017 outlook:

Long-time NFL writer John Clayton had a theory about backup quarterbacks that went like this: You have a good one if they can go .500. Well, that’s Case Keenum. In his last 16 starts, the former Texan and Ram is 9-7 with 15 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 6.6 Yards Per Attempt and a 78.5 rating. By no means are those starter numbers, but if the Vikings lost Sam Bradford for six weeks, they would likely be able to keep their season alive under Keenum. One thing to note about the 29-year-old journeyman’s career is that he’s played under abominable offenses in Houston and St. Louis/Los Angeles. The Rams sported one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season and had very few effective weapons. That’s not to say he would suddenly turn into a starter-level QB if given a chance, but that the Vikings can feel confident in their backup.

Taylor Heinicke

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

While the Vikings have a solid backup in Keenum, Heinicke will have a shot to win the job. After two years on the roster, the former Old Dominion quarterback is yet to see the field, but the Vikings must be intrigued enough with his upside to give him a spot on the 90-man roster heading into camp. Heinicke, who put up huge numbers in college with 3,476 yards and 30 touchdowns in 12 games, is a good athlete (4.6 40-yard dash) and was lauded for his pocket presence around draft time in 2014.

Wes Lunt

2016 stat line: (At Illinois) eight games, 54.7% completion percentage, 1,376 yards, 5.9 YPA, eight touchdowns, three interceptions

2017 outlook:

The former Illinois quarterback will be in camp as another body. After a good start to his NCAA career, Lunt only completed 54.7% of his passes and averaged 5.9 Yards Per Attempt in his final year in college. His NFL Draft Profile reads: “Has NFL size and an NFL arm and he has the experience with NFL footwork that many quarterbacks lack coming out. However, Lunt’s lack of mobility and his rampant inaccuracy make his NFL future a long-shot.”