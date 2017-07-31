Treadwell is getting his chance, but who’s the next receiver up?

When Laquon Treadwell left practice on Monday with an apparent injury after a skirmish with Antone Exum, the coaching staff used a number of wide receivers to mix in during the subsequent drill. It doesn’t appear clear yet which depth receiver would step into his role if Treadwell either gets hurt or doesn’t prove himself a worthy starter during camp and preseason.

The former first-round pick has taken all the first-team reps in Mankato, in part because Michael Floyd is set to miss the first four games due to a suspension.

Clearly the Vikings would like to see Treadwell take a huge leap forward after a one-catch rookie season. And quarterback Sam Bradford echoed Mike Zimmer’s statements this offseason, saying Treadwell has grown since his first year.

“I think he’s come a long way just from what I’ve seen from when I got here last year to this point this year,” Bradford said. “Obviously, he’s big, he’s physical, he’s got strong hands. It seems like does a really good job at making contested catches when he has the opportunity. It’s nice to have a guy like that to put in the back side and know you can throw it into some tight windows and know he can come down with it.”

So it’s Treadwell’s job to lose, but his absence Monday acted as a reminder that the group behind him will be pressing for playing time during the rest of camp and preseason.

Former Gopher Isaac Fruechte was the first to jump in after Treadwell walked off with trainers, then Jarius Wright and Stacy Coley took the field alongside Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

It would make sense for Wright to be the favorite considering he has previous experience. While he only caught 11 passes for the Vikings last season, he’s nabbed as many as 42 in a single season during his career. But the Vikings have seemingly turned sour on Wright, giving him very few snaps last season even when top receivers got hurt.

The team might look at their younger receivers as having more upside. Fruechte, who was active for one game last year, brings good hands and a size advantage at 6-foot-3. He was also mentioned by head coach Mike Zimmer as a player that stuck out during OTAs and Minicamp.

Fruechte brought in two touchdowns in red zone drills then made another downfield catch in offense vs. defense drills on Monday.

“He’s a good football player,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “He’s fast and he can uncover. He’s done a good job of making plays especially in the practice setting. We like him as a football player and that’s what shows up…We were just telling the wide outs that you are going to get bump and run now that you can’t face in the spring. Those are the areas of the game where Isaac will show up.”

Coley is the most gifted athlete of the backups and has the highest ceiling as a potential big-play receiver. The former Miami star averaged 17.9 yards per catch during his rookie year with the Hurricanes when being used as a deep threat, then transitioned into an all-around player by his senior year, picking up 63 catches and nine touchdowns. Coley had an impressive long catch on Sunday and has occasionally stuck out running one-on-one routes.

“He’s a quick-twitch guy and very productive player in college,” Shurmur said. “For the short time we saw him we really liked what we saw in the spring. For him, the challenge will be to get healthy and get himself in the right type of condition so he can compete when we call on him.”

Rodney Adams, the Vikings’ fifth-rounder, isn’t quite a fit for the Floyd/Treadwell role. He was a playmaker in college with a limited route tree, so the former South Florida star would have to learn incredibly quickly in order to be ready. Adams is a bright player who should be able to develop, but doing it by September would be a big ask.

It would be quite a surprise if anyone else emerged. Cayleb Jones has height at 6-foot-3 and has made a few quality catches in camp, but it’s hard to see him surpassing the others, especially if he doesn’t see second-team reps in preseason. Jones’s NFL.com draft profile suggested that he might fall back in the competition when he faces bump-and-run coverage:

“While the size and length are there to be a factor in the red area, Jones really struggles to free himself against aggressive press coverage and is missing the NFL deep speed to make defenders pay up top. He has some of the pieces, but maybe not enough.

RJ Shelton has quick feet, but is an extreme long shot to see the field enough to earn a role.

There are other options if things don’t work out with Treadwell. One is using 12 personnel (two receivers, two tight ends, one running back). Tight end David Morgan has been used often with the first team in a blocking role, but Zimmer mentioned that he has good hands. Also Bucky Hodges had his first impressive day on Sunday, catching several passes with the second team.

Shurmur could use some Chip Kelly influence and use two running backs and possibly split out Jerick McKinnon or Dalvin Cook. Both have the ability to run routes when called upon and Cook has lined up wide a handful of times in camp.

The Vikings would prefer to have Treadwell excel in the preseason and hold down the job until Floyd returns, then use some combination of tight ends and running backs in creative roles. But things don’t always work out the way we expect. And if the situation doesn’t go as planned, the competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot will be hotly contested.