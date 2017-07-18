Vikings announce training camp will move to new Eagan facility in 2018

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that 2017 will be the final year of training camp in Mankato.

The Vikings will move training camp in 2018 to their new practice facility, named the TCO Performance Center, in Eagan, which is on track to be completed in March.

The contract between the Vikings and Mankato officially runs out in December.

“With our increased space and amenities…[the new facility] will give our players, coaches and staff the best opportunity to succeed,” Vikings COO Kevin Warren said in a statement.

The team will host events to honor their final year in Mankato and have giveaways for fans in attendance. Warren said the team is still working through logistics, such as where players will live.

While it was once a trend for teams to move camp away from home, now more than 20 teams hold camp at their stadiums or practice facilities.

The Vikings anticipate more fans will be in attendance than the approximate 64,000 in Mankato last year.

“We expect a lot of Viking fans plan their summer vacations around visits to camp,” Vikings Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Lester Bagley said.

The Vikings will also host a recognition ceremony, the team announced, before the annual night practice at Blakeslee Field on the campus of Minnesota State-Mankato. Then the team is holding a “Community Thank You Event” on Aug. 7, before saying peace out for good.

MSU Mankato will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2018, according to the release, and the Vikings training camp experience has been a part of that for 52 seasons.

“Over the past 52 years we have formed incredible relationships with Minnesota State University, Mankato, the City of Mankato, and the entire community, and those partnerships made this decision difficult,” Warren said in the statement.

The TCO Performance Center in Eagan is expected to have open practices in future training camps for fans to attend, the Vikings said.