Vikings’ Boone responds to Packers president’s Super Bowl claim

It may only be Day 2 of training camp for the Minnesota Vikings, but Alex Boone is in mid-season interview form.

On Friday, Boone was asked about comments from Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, who said last week, “It’s going to be a lot of fun…when we’re in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.”

Boone responded: “Over my dead f—ing body”

Then he paused and said, “There ya go.”

Boone also joked that he wouldn’t be talking about injuries on the offensive line this year because there won’t be any.

However, starting left tackle Riley Reiff left yesterday’s practice, forcing backup Rashod Hill to take the first-team reps.

“I think he did a good job,” Boone said. “I think there are some things he needs to clean up but being thrown in the fire like that against [Everson Griffen], he did a phenomenal job. We’ll see what happens going forward.”

Was there a feeling of here-we-go-again after Reiff went down?

“You have no idea,” Boone said, throwing his head back. “I’m not talking about that. That was yesterday and today is a new day. We’re not doing that again. We went through a whole year of that s—, we’re not doing it again.”

Bonne made it clear that he was kiddingly trying to send positive vibes, hoping that the Vikings wouldn’t suffer as many injuries up front as they did last year.

“Riley will be fine, he’s a tough guy, he’s the epitome of a tough guy,” Boone said.