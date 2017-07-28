Vikings corners Roberson, Sinkfield adapt to new position while battling for jobs

When Vikings cornerback Tre Roberson got on a plane to fly to Minnesota for a rookie tryout, he had no idea he would be auditioning as a cornerback.

“My agent just told me, ‘You’re going there for a rookie tryout and wherever they put you at, you gotta go and play,'” Roberson said following the Vikings’ morning practice on Monday. “I was shocked.”

Roberson had been a pretty good college quarterback.In two years as Illinois State’s starter, Roberson threw for over 5,000 yards, ran for another 1,800 and combined for 60 touchdowns over two seasons.

He didn’t get an NFL Combine invite, so Roberson participated in Illinois State’s pro day where he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, which is faster than Seahawks star Richard Sherman’s 40 time, and had an impressive 37 and 1/2 inch vertical jump.

Some athletically gifted players have some experience on both sides of the ball in college or high school. Not Roberson.

“Never, never in my life,” he said. “I played quarterback from Day 1.”

After his nerve-racking tryout in Minnesota in early May 2016, the Vikings announced they signed Roberson to a contract.

Defensive backs coach Jerry Grey – a four-time Pro Bowl corner in his day – said it wasn’t just athleticism that earned Roberson a shot, it was is approach to the tryout.

“When you’re going through and talking to him, if he’s understanding what you’re trying to tell him to do, you can tell he’ll go into that mode, he’s going to try to do the things the right way,” Grey said in Mankato on Thursday.

“It’s a different type of mentality that you’ve gotta have. You’ll see those guys when you bring them over whether they’re eager to do what you want them to do or whether they think they are still an offensive guy.”

Turns out that nailing the tryout was the easy part for the 24-year-old corner. The hard part was learning the technique of the position – starting its most basic elements.

“I had never backpedaled,” Roberson said. “Coming in, I was backpedaling with long steps and coach was telling me to tighten it up. All the vets were teaching me every day.”

During his first training camp and preseason, Roberson showed enough growth to earn a spot on the practice squad – which has 10 open spots for players without NFL experience.

Since players are allowed to stay on the practice squad for two years, Roberson could land there again this year, but his goal is to make the team. And there’s an opportunity to do so. Generally teams keep six cornerbacks. Terence Newman, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are locked into roster spots, but the other two positions are up for grabs.

Grey says he has seen progress from Year 1 to Year 2 from the ex-QB.

“I see him being closer to wide receivers making plays,” Grey said. “Now he has to trust that he can make that play. Last year, he would be so far off, the receiver would catch the ball then he would try to come down and make a play. So you can see the progress of a young guy saying, ‘I was a yard or two off last year, now the first day I’m close to that guy, but I still haven’t made that play.’ The next step is to lead the receiver and go make the play.”

Terrell Sinkfield’s story is similar to Roberson’s because they are both making the switch from offense to defense, but everything else is quite different. The former Northern Iowa wide receiver, who turned 26 in December, was aware during his years in the Canadian Football League that the cornerback position could be his only ticket to an NFL job.

“I’ve been working at DB for the last couple years,” Sinkfield said. “I just never had an opportunity to be seen. This past offseason I had the opportunity to showcase my skills at D-back and now here I am. It’s been a great move for me, I actually like the position a lot more than wide receiver and I’m catching on.”

If the former Hopkins star earns a job, he will be in the conversation for the league’s fastest player. At his pro day in 2013, Sinkfield ran an unofficial 4.19 40-yard dash, which is quicker than the all-time record holder at the NFL Combine John Ross, who set the mark this year.

Naturally, his blazing speed drew interest from NFL teams. Sinkfield spent time in the 2013 preseason with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, but didn’t catch on.

For two years, Sinkfield played in the CFL before getting another shot in training camp with the Vikings in 2016 – still as a wide receiver. But another cut left him still searching for a chance.

“I know that I’m a football player, I don’t ever categorize myself at any position,” Sinkfield said. “I got moved to receiver in college, I was a running back. Later on in the transition when I felt more comfortable at the position, I started trying to get my steps right at DB just in case the opportunity came. The more things you can do, the more valuable you are.”

Like Roberson, ex-Toronto Argonaut, Hamilton Tiger and BC Lion struggled with moving backward at first. But his biggest challenge has been learning a new set of terminology.

“My first couple days, it was like I was trying to learn a Chinese,” Sinkfield said. “Then the next week it was like Spanish, like, I know a little bit of Spanish. Then [the terms] start getting clearer and clearer like it’s English to me now and I figure things out. As far as coming out and guarding people, I just try to let my athletic ability take over.”

Grey thinks Sinkfield has a better chance of making the team because he is a former receiver. Certainly the success rate of players changing positions at the NFL level is somewhere between getting getting hit by lightning and winning the lottery, but the receiver-to-corner switch has been done. In fact, in 2004, the New England Patriots switched veteran wide receiver Troy Brown to DB for one season when he was 33-years-old.

“Now you’re just a defensive back, get on the other side,” Grey said. “When you see a guy is outside the numbers and he’s going to run a ‘go,’ you know that because that’s what you’re used to doing. Those are the little things that I try to get him to understand.

“The thing he has to do is make sure he keeps focus on the receiver and not look at the quarterback. Most young DBs look that and see when he’s going to throw it. That’s when he gets in trouble. When he’s on a guy covering a guy, you get good examples of him doing exactly what I’m telling him, keeping eyes on the wide out, eyes down.”

Roberson and Sinkfield might be at the bottom of the depth chart, but they have received support from veteran players. Rhodes, who the Vikings consistently match up 1-on-1 with the best wide receivers in the NFL, was once in the same boat as the two hopefuls. He made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback at Florida State, working closely with ex-NFL corner Terrell Buckley.

“We give each other pointers, like, ‘when I was first learning at DB this is what I did,'” Sinkfield said. “We talk about things, like when I have a challenge and I’m telling someone who just transitioned like Tre [Roberson] or all the other guys like Rhodes and T-Newman.”

Inexperienced corners couldn’t be in much better of a situation to succeed than in Minnesota. Newman, who has been in the NFL for 13 years, has become the team’s player-coach, working with anyone who will ask.

“I know a young guy is going to listen to a player and they’re around the players most of the time,” Grey said. “If they’re giving the same information that I’m giving as a coach, that’s extra. And I know those guys are seeking out information. You get the best of both worlds when you’ve got Terence, Trae and Xavier who have stepped up and said, ‘We want the secondary to be the best, not just me to be the best.’”

While the project corners will have some leeway, players like Roberson and Sinkfield face the same type of scrutiny from the coaching staff as everyone else. Head coach Mike Zimmer, in typical fashion, didn’t gush over Roberson in his press conference on Tuesday.

“Everybody sees the one interception he had [on Monday], but there was a lot of plays in practice that he could’ve done better,” Zimmer said.

Both players know the only thing they can do to have a chance at making the roster is focus on improvement, technique and proving that the full-fledged defensive players now.

“When these pads come on, lay a couple of shoulders down,” Sinkfield said. “Coming from receiver to D-back, it’s probably a question they have, so I’m going to lay the wood down on somebody to show them I’m out here hitting too.”