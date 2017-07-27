Vikings’ Michael Floyd says he’s moving forward despite looming suspension

MANKATO, Minn. – Michael Floyd used the one-on-one drills during his first day of training camp with the Vikings on Thursday to show what he could potentially bring to the offense. On one occasion he beat second-year cornerback Mackensie Alexander and on another it was Pro Bowl corner Xavier Rhodes who was victimized.

The Vikings, of course, will have to wait well into the regular season before Floyd is able to display his talents in a game. The wide receiver has been suspended for the first four games of the season after being arrested for drunken driving last December in Arizona.

In his first comments since the NFL announced the suspension on July 14, Floyd acknowledged, “I’m happy it’s all over, now I can just focus on football and what’s important. … You always hope it’s a lesser suspension, but they gave me what they decided on. I’ve got to live with it and move forward.”

Floyd, who was let go by the Cardinals after his arrest last season and ended the year with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, signed a one-year, $1.4 million non-guaranteed contract with his hometown Vikings this spring.

Floyd was able to get his house arrest transferred from Arizona to Minnesota after he signed with the Vikings, but there was an issue when he failed three Breathalyzer tests in June. Floyd said the failed tests were a result of drinking kombucha tea but a Scottsdale court sentenced him to one day in jail.

Floyd has now served his time, and although the suspension has not started, there are no more unknowns about his situation. He can remain with the Vikings through training camp, playing in the four preseason games, and also can take part in team meetings once the regular-season opens. But he can’t play in a game until Oct. 9 in Chicago.

“I’m still learning the playbook, so I’m taking every single day as a learning process and I’m trying to get better every single day,” Floyd said. “I’m not out there the first four games, but you’ve still got to prepare like you’re going to play. That’s just me. That’s how I am and that’s how I’m going to move forward.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Floyd will get “a good look” in training camp. “He’s going to have to get in there and play,” Zimmer said. “The good thing with the suspension is he can be in the meetings but just can’t be at practice or anything like that (once the regular season begins). He should be on top of things. He’s going to have to go out in training camp and these preseason games and get a lot of plays.”

Floyd, 27, who is entering his sixth NFL season, is appreciative of how the Vikings have treated him. “Since I’ve been here, they’ve been great supporters, the whole organization (and) especially my teammates,” he said. “They’ve been exceptional and great to me since I’ve been here. I appreciate that. You couldn’t ask for any more.”