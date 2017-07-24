Vikings place Murray on PUP, Floyd on Non-Football Injury list

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they have placed running back Latavius Murray and linebacker Shaan Washington on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

Murray, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract in the offseason is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

“I’m feeling good, progress is coming along,” Murray said Sunday. “As far as practice, I’m not sure yet. I still have to get with coach and the training staff and see what they’ll have me do.”

Once the 2015 Pro Bowler returns, he will be competing with Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon for playing time.

“I don’t know much about that, I know he’s making progress,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “He’s out moving around, there’s no boot and all that.”

“He’s a pro, he’s a veteran, he’s had to deal with these types of things in the past,” Shurmur said. “He’s in tune with what we’re doing mentally. He asks great questions. He’s made some suggestions on some things to help teach it…for him it’s going to just be about getting his body back.”

As for Floyd, Mike Zimmer said on Sunday that he’d heard good news, but the fifth-year interior D-lineman still hasn’t practiced since Week 1 of last season when he suffered a torn meniscus. USA Today reported that Floyd’s career could be in jeopardy because of a nerve issue following surgery.

Zimmer also said Teddy Bridgewater is likely to land on the PUP list.