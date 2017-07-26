Vikings place Teddy Bridgewater on PUP list

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp.

Bridgewater is still recovering from a knee injury suffered last August. He took part in warm-ups and worked on the side during OTAs and Minicamp.

Bridgewater is set to be a free agent after this year, but if the Vikings’ quarterback is on the PUP list for the first six weeks of the season, his contract will toll to next season.

“I know Teddy [Bridgewater] and what he means to this organization and how hard he has worked in his rehab to get back on the field as quickly as he can, so, I’d rather face those type of questions or issues as we move forward and it’ll play itself out, I’m sure,” GM Rick Spielman said on Wednesday.

He is set to speak with the media on Thursday for the first time since suffering his injury.