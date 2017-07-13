Vikings pre-camp 53-man roster projection

Between the beginning of training camp and the Monday Night Football opener, the Minnesota Vikings’ roster will likely morph many times over because of injuries and players emerging or fading in camp.
The pre-camp 53-man roster below is the expected team if nothing changes from Day 1 in Mankato to opening night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Sam Bradford is locked in as QB1 and Teddy Bridgewater will spend at least six weeks on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a severe knee injury, but Case Keenum will have to work to beat out Taylor Heinicke for the backup job. Heinicke can still be placed on the practice squad.
Sam Bradford
Teddy Bridgewater (PUP)
Case Keenum
Will the Vikings decide to keep a fullback? If not, there’s a chance that Bishop Sankey, former Titans running back, could win a job.
Latavius Murray
Dalvin Cook
Jerick McKinnon
CJ Ham
The status of Jarius Wright is up in the air. While he’s a proven veteran, he seems to have fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. As we begin camp, he’s likely in the lead for a spot, but there are a number of receivers who could steal the gig including seventh-round pick Stacy Coley and former Gopher Isaac Fruechte.
Stefon Diggs
Adam Thielen
Michael Floyd
Laquon Treadwell
Jarius Wright
Rodney Adams
Tight ends
The No. 3 position is up for grabs between Kyle Carter and Bucky Hodges. The Vikings’ sixth-round pick could end up as the steal of the draft, but there’s also a chance that he isn’t developed enough to make a difference right away.
Kyle Rudolph
David Morgan
Bucky Hodges
The fact that Sirles can also play guard leaves open the possibility that someone like 2016 fourth-round pick Willie Beavers or undrafted free agent Avainte Collins could win a spot.
Riley Reiff
Mike Remmers
Rashod Hill
Jeremiah Sirles
TJ Clemmings’ adjustment to playing guard will determine whether he lands a spot on the roster in 2017. Zac Kerin may beat him out for the job.
Alex Boone
Joe Berger
TJ Clemmings
Danny Isidora
Easton and Elflein are set at center.
Nick Easton
Pat Elflein
With all the additions to the defensive line, Shamar Stephen could end up on the outside looking in. Tom Johnson will also have to battle to keep his rotational position as Jaleel Johnson and Datone Jones are also known as pass-rushing DTs.
Everson Griffen
Danielle Hunter
Linval Joseph
Brian Robison
Datone Jones
Tom Johnson
Stephen Weatherly
Jaleel Johnson
Will Sutton
Sharrif Floyd (PUP)
It appears Robinson is in the lead to take over Chad Greenway’s old job, which could mean the Vikings would lean toward recent draft picks rather than veteran Emmanuel Lamur. If Elijah Lee shows some promise, he could win a job or end up on the practice squad.
Eric Kendricks
Anthony Barr
Edmond Robinson
Ben Gedeon
Kentrell Brothers
The Vikings haven’t yet signed a veteran cornerback to provide more depth behind the top four. It will be up to Jabari Price to show he belongs. Also, if Rodney Adams emerges as a kick and punt returner, the Vikings could move on from Sherels and include a player like Tre Roberson instead.
Xavier Rhodes
Terence Newman
Trae Waynes
Mackensie Alexander
Jabari Price
Marcus Sherels
Antone Exum Jr. will be looking to come back from injury to win a role, but if Jack Tocho quickly adapts from corner to safety, he could stick on the 53.
Harrison Smith
Andrew Sendejo
Jayron Kearse
Anthony Harris
Jack Tocho
Kicker
Kai Forbath
Punter
Ryan Quigley
Long snapper
Kevin McDermott
QB, Taylor Heinicke
WR, Stacy Coley
WR, Isaac Fruechte
WR, Moritz Bohringer
TE, Kyle Carter
OL, Aviante Collins
OL, Willie Beavers
DE, Odenigbo, Ifeadi
LB, Elijah Lee
CB, Tre Roberson