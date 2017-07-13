Vikings pre-camp 53-man roster projection

Between the beginning of training camp and the Monday Night Football opener, the Minnesota Vikings’ roster will likely morph many times over because of injuries and players emerging or fading in camp.

The pre-camp 53-man roster below is the expected team if nothing changes from Day 1 in Mankato to opening night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Sam Bradford is locked in as QB1 and Teddy Bridgewater will spend at least six weeks on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a severe knee injury, but Case Keenum will have to work to beat out Taylor Heinicke for the backup job. Heinicke can still be placed on the practice squad.

Sam Bradford

Teddy Bridgewater (PUP)

Case Keenum

Running backs

Will the Vikings decide to keep a fullback? If not, there’s a chance that Bishop Sankey, former Titans running back, could win a job.

Latavius Murray

Dalvin Cook

Jerick McKinnon

CJ Ham

Wide receivers

The status of Jarius Wright is up in the air. While he’s a proven veteran, he seems to have fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. As we begin camp, he’s likely in the lead for a spot, but there are a number of receivers who could steal the gig including seventh-round pick Stacy Coley and former Gopher Isaac Fruechte.

Stefon Diggs

Adam Thielen

Michael Floyd

Laquon Treadwell

Jarius Wright

Rodney Adams

Tight ends

The No. 3 position is up for grabs between Kyle Carter and Bucky Hodges. The Vikings’ sixth-round pick could end up as the steal of the draft, but there’s also a chance that he isn’t developed enough to make a difference right away.

Kyle Rudolph

David Morgan

Bucky Hodges

Tackles

The fact that Sirles can also play guard leaves open the possibility that someone like 2016 fourth-round pick Willie Beavers or undrafted free agent Avainte Collins could win a spot.

Riley Reiff

Mike Remmers

Rashod Hill

Jeremiah Sirles

Guards

TJ Clemmings’ adjustment to playing guard will determine whether he lands a spot on the roster in 2017. Zac Kerin may beat him out for the job.

Alex Boone

Joe Berger

TJ Clemmings

Danny Isidora

Centers

Easton and Elflein are set at center.

Nick Easton

Pat Elflein

Defense

Defensive line

With all the additions to the defensive line, Shamar Stephen could end up on the outside looking in. Tom Johnson will also have to battle to keep his rotational position as Jaleel Johnson and Datone Jones are also known as pass-rushing DTs.

Everson Griffen

Danielle Hunter

Linval Joseph

Brian Robison

Datone Jones

Tom Johnson

Stephen Weatherly

Jaleel Johnson

Will Sutton

Sharrif Floyd (PUP)

Linebacker

It appears Robinson is in the lead to take over Chad Greenway’s old job, which could mean the Vikings would lean toward recent draft picks rather than veteran Emmanuel Lamur. If Elijah Lee shows some promise, he could win a job or end up on the practice squad.

Eric Kendricks

Anthony Barr

Edmond Robinson

Ben Gedeon

Kentrell Brothers

Cornerback

The Vikings haven’t yet signed a veteran cornerback to provide more depth behind the top four. It will be up to Jabari Price to show he belongs. Also, if Rodney Adams emerges as a kick and punt returner, the Vikings could move on from Sherels and include a player like Tre Roberson instead.

Xavier Rhodes

Terence Newman

Trae Waynes

Mackensie Alexander

Jabari Price

Marcus Sherels

Safety

Antone Exum Jr. will be looking to come back from injury to win a role, but if Jack Tocho quickly adapts from corner to safety, he could stick on the 53.

Harrison Smith

Andrew Sendejo

Jayron Kearse

Anthony Harris

Jack Tocho

Special teams

Kicker

Kai Forbath

Punter

Ryan Quigley

Long snapper

Kevin McDermott

Practice squad

QB, Taylor Heinicke

WR, Stacy Coley

WR, Isaac Fruechte

WR, Moritz Bohringer

TE, Kyle Carter

OL, Aviante Collins

OL, Willie Beavers

DE, Odenigbo, Ifeadi

LB, Elijah Lee

CB, Tre Roberson