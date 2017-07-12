Vikings received $244 million in national revenue from NFL for last season

There is at least one good thing about the Green Bay Packers being publicly owned.

That fact means the team is obligated to open its books and on Wednesday we learned that the NFL distributed a record $7.8 billion to its 32 teams in 2016, or $244 million per team, according to Bloomberg. That signified a jump of almost 10 percent and is primarily because of the league’s television deals with NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and DirecTV.

The $244 million per team in national revenue was up from $222.6 million last year.

The $7.8 billion is only one part of the NFL’s overall revenue, which is estimated at $14 billion for 2017, Bloomberg reported.

For the Vikings, the national revenue they received was only one piece of the pie because that figure does not include the local revenue generated by owner Zygi Wilf’s team. That number almost certainly increased significantly in 2016 with the Vikings moving into U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers, for instance, also had a franchise-record $197.4 million in local revenue. That put their total at $441.4 million.