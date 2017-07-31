Vikings’ safety depth rests on Kearse’s development

When either Harrison Smith or Andrew Sendejo missed time in 2016, the Minnesota Vikings’ defense took a significant hit.

Two specific examples: Against Chicago, the Vikings allowed rookie Jordan Howard to break off a 69-yard run on Bears’ opening drive. Backup safety Jayron Kearse took a poor angle, which allowed Howard to escape.

In Week 15, Anthony Harris started against the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck consistently attacked him, finishing the game 21-for-28 for 250 yards.

The Vikings have not added any veteran help to the secondary, meaning they will be relying on one of their unproven safeties to step in if Smith or Sendejo has to miss time.

Kearse, a seventh-round pick in 2016, is the favorite for the No. 3 spot. Head coach Mike Zimmer discussed his progress on Monday.

“The biggest thing he’s gotta do is drop his hips in space and make open field tackles, that’ll be his biggest struggle,” Zimmer said.

Kearse is battling with Harris, Antone Exum Jr and rookie Jack Tocho for the top depth role.

Harris brought the opposite skill set, struggling to cover but making tackles when given the shot. Exum has been filling in at slot corner during camp, which may give him added value and a better chance to make the team. Tocho is converting from playing corner at NC State to safety in the NFL.

During camp practices, it’s hard to get a read on whether Kearse has improved. At 6-foot-4, he stands out of the crowd when he’s able to run along with wide receivers, but Zimmer said his tackling won’t be put to the test until preseason.

“He knows what to do now, he’s a good athlete, good range, good size, physical, that will be the biggest test for him,” he said. “Those won’t show up until the preseason games. You can kinda see a little bit on tape, but if the safeties miss tackles, it’s not a good deal.”

If Kearse doesn’t show progress, that may cause the Vikings to look around for help. There are still a number of free agent safeties on the market with NFL experience.

One change that will affect the Vikings’ continued search for talent is that cutdown days no longer exist. Rosters now go from 90 down to 53, leaving staffs to evaluate 1,200 players hitting the market at the same time. Mike Zimmer said that he likes the new rule because it gives coaches more time to look at players.