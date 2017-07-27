Should the Vikings sign Sam Bradford to a long-term contract?

For every position except quarterback, contracts work on the same scale: The better you are, the more you get paid. But for quarterbacks, it’s closer to this: If you’re a franchise quarterback, you get paid as much as every other franchise quarterback.

Among other factors (a la Teddy Bridgewater’s health), the current QB contract formula is what makes the Minnesota Vikings’ decision on 2018 free agent Sam Bradford so complicated. Even deals with low guaranteed money like Ryan Tannehill or Andy Dalton still come with big cap numbers at least at some points during the deal. Tannehill carries a $20.3 million cap number this year and Dalton has a $15.7 million hit.

Those deals were signed a few years ago. The price to play poker has gone up even more with Derek Carr’s $125 million offseason deal.

But the alternative to paying a quarterback huge dollars is risking the possibility of having crippling incompetence at the position in the form of a rookie – which of course means spending a high draft pick – or journeyman like Josh/Luke McCown, Ryan Fitzpatrick etc.

So what should the Vikings do? Let’s have a look at some key factors that will play into the decision…

How much will it cost?

You might think that Bradford’s agent Tom Condon wouldn’t dream of asking for Derek Carr money, but their numbers are surprisingly similar over the last two seasons. Here’s how they match up:

The obvious difference between the two is that Carr’s team made the playoffs last year and Bradford is yet to reach the postseason in his career. Of course, Carr had one of the league’s best offensive line and a dangerous running attack, which helped build his narrative as a winner. But if Carr’s $25 million per year with $70 million guaranteed is the ceiling in the current environment, then Bradford’s ask shouldn’t be far behind.

The contract website Spotrac estimates upcoming deals for free agents. For Bradford, the site’s formula based on past deals came up with a four-year deal for $22.18 million.

Washington and quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose numbers are also somewhat comparable to Bradford’s, have been locked in a battle over a new contract for the former Michigan State quarterback. Surprisingly, the team announced that they were offering $72 million in total guarantees, but Cousins turned them down, electing to play on the franchise tag this year.

Bradford could take the same path.

Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the site OverTheCap.com explained on his blog Cousins’ decision:

“Cousins, because of the position he plays, is in a very unique spot which the Redskins don’t seem to realize. QBs have a much longer life than the average NFL player so losing seasons to the tag doesn’t have the same impact as it would to a wide receiver or defensive end who will likely be removed from his prime after two tags. The injury rates impacting financial earning power are really low as is the loss of power because of a bad season. And if Washington is successful this year it puts Cousins in a scenario to break the bank. More quarterbacks should be following this path.”

Bradford’s side could be thinking: If Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t come back and Bradford makes the playoffs, he could be in for a huge payday. Or if the Vikings miss the playoffs and Bradford wasn’t happy with his prospects at a huge contract, he could play on the fully-guaranteed franchise tag of around $23 million in 2018 and still have another shot at striking oil the future.

How good is Bradford?

If football’s statistics weren’t filled with smoke and mirrors, this would be a much easier question to answer.

Last year, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote that the Vikings made a mistake trading for Bradford because his career quarterback rating was lower than veteran Shaun Hill’s mark. That’s because rating is a problematic stat that factors completion percentage too highly and hits QBs way too hard for interceptions. It doesn’t tell us anything about when or how throws happened, so a 40-yard touchdown on a 3-yard dump-off in the fourth quarter down by 20 is treated the same as a 40-yard touchdown bomb in a tight game. Rating also doesn’t factor in pressure, wide receiver talent or scheme.

Completion Percentage also has its issues, like the fact that Bradford broke the all-time record for highest Completion Percentage in NFL history, but ranked last in Yards Per Completion. The Panthers were last in Completion Percentage, but second in Yards Per Completion.

Here’s the takeaway: Bradford’s high completion percentage or terrific rating from 2016 tell us very little about whether he’s worthy of a long-term deal. They only tell us that he threw a lot of short passes.

Now to stats that do help us.

While Bradford’s traditional numbers over the last two years look better than his early seasons with the St. Louis Rams, his Pro Football Focus scores tell a little different story. Grades are based on a system of grading every play from minus-2. to 2.0. The minus-2.0 would be Brett Favre’s interception against the New Orleans Saints and the 2.0 would be Joe Montana’s throw to Dwight Clark in the back of the end zone.

The Vikings’ quarterback has better marks over the last two years, but not by as much as you might expect.

Traditional numbers have changed since Bradford came into the league. The league average Yards Per Attempt last season was 7.2, but in his rookie year YPA was only 6.5.

A huge jump in traditional stat fits the narrative that Bradford’s so-so play was caused by bad Rams teams, but his increase in YPA and rating are also impacted by passing attacks becoming more efficient league wide.

So by the measure of grading every throw, PFF’s numbers insinuate that Bradford has always been a mid-pack quarterback.

That still only tells us part of the story. What we need to know is whether he’s the type of mid-pack quarterback who can lead a top scoring offense.

Last year, Bradford’s strong grade is influenced by his excellence throwing down field and his lack of bad interceptions. He didn’t have impressive numbers on intermediate throws. Here is his throw distribution via ESPN Splits:

Bradford’s PFF grades and throw distribution tell us that he is one of the best in the NFL at throwing long, but a huge chunk of his passes were on throws of under 10 yards – and the Vikings were not very successful on those throws, gaining just 5.0 and 5.9 Yards Per Attempt.

Too many of those short throws came on third down, which was costly to the team’s chances to score. This has been a problem throughout Bradford’s career. Over the last two years, he ranks third-to-last in the NFL for Yards Per Attempt on third down.

Here is the entire list:

Quarterback Third Down Yards/Attempt(2015-16) Tom Brady 9.1 Ben Roethlisberger 9.1 Drew Brees 8.2 Marcus Mariota 8.2 Jay Cutler 8.2 Aaron Rodgers 8.1 Russell Wilson 8.1 Teddy Bridgewater 7.9 Andy Dalton 7.8 Dak Prescott 7.8 Kirk Cousins 7.7 Carson Palmer 7.7 Matt Ryan 7.5 Trevor Siemian 7.5 Matthew Stafford 7.3 Cam Newton 7.3 Jameis Winston 7.2 Tyrod Taylor 7.2 Derek Carr 7.1 Brian Hoyer 7.1 Philip Rivers 7.0 Ryan Tannehill 6.9 Joe Flacco 6.7 Andrew Luck 6.7 Eli Manning 6.6 Ryan Fitzpatrick 6.4 Alex Smith 6.3 Colin Kaepernick 6.2 Brock Osweiler 6.1 Carson Wentz 6.1 Case Keenum 6.0 Blake Bortles 5.8 Sam Bradford 5.7 Blaine Gabbert 5.2 Nick Foles 5.1

It appears teams were able to scheme Bradford into throwing underneath on key third downs, keeping him from ripping off big plays in key situations.

Opponents also shut the Vikings’ quarterback down in close games where the Vikings needed to score. When Minnesota was trailing by one score, Bradford managed a Yards Per attempt of just 6.7 – much lower than his 8.1 YPA when up by between 1-8 points.

The more elements we add to the mix, the clearer the picture becomes. Based on better (or at least more telling) stats than rating or completion percentage, it would be fair to conclude that during Bradford’s career, he has been a fairly effective quarterback who can be slowed down in big situations.

Is that type of quarterback worth paying upwards of $25 million per season? Maybe. But the Vikings would be paying for the future, not the past.

The theoretical Bradford

While the current Vikings offense around Bradford isn’t perfect, it will be the best supporting cast he’s ever had – by a lot. This offseason, the Vikings added two capable starting tackles, a pass-blocking running back and a deep threat receiver in free agency and a starting running back and starting center through the draft. Those additions go along with two Pro Bowl-caliber receivers in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, who ranked 17th and 19th by PFF metrics, respectively.

The Vikings might be in wait-and-see mode – at least in part – because they expect Bradford to improve with better players around him.

There’s certainly enough examples around the NFL of QBs succeeding because of their weapons. Look no farther than Kirk Cousins, who was given a terrific line, four quality receivers and two excellent tight ends. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan was always a solid QB, but his numbers jumped exponentially with an All-Star group of weapons.

Scheme helped Ryan and Cousins, too. And the Vikings expect that new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will better maximize Bradford’s talents than last year when the veteran QB was forced the join the team 10 days before the season, then deal with an OC change midway through the year.

Bradford commented during his move-in day press conference on having a full offseason with Shurmur.

“Pat, he’s obviously based in the West Coast but has some influence from what we did in Philly,” Bradford said. “I think it’s kind of his own offense, this year hopefully we can be a little more balanced with some of the quick game and deeper shots downfield, maybe incorporate more play-action so it isn’t quite as much quick game as it was last year.”

For the Vikings, gambling on Bradford’s future might not be worth the risk. And remember the franchise QB scale? Even if the difference having the 15th best QB and 10th best QB performance might be one or two wins, the difference in pay isn’t going to be all that much.

The Vikings have reason to see if their plot to improve Bradford’s circumstances works before signing him to a long-term deal.

Teddy

From the standpoint of age, intangibles, situational play and contract, Teddy Bridgewater is a better choice than Sam Bradford. Bridgewater is only 24 years old, was one of the top QBs on third down and down by one score and has a contract that will toll to next year (meaning he will only make $2.3 million in 2018) if he spends six weeks on the PUP list.

As you can read below, Mike Zimmer has said that he loves Bridgewater and never wanted to have another quarterback in his career.

But the looming question is: When and how will the Vikings know whether Bridgewater is ready to play in games again? It’s been nearly a year since his catastrophic knee injury and he isn’t yet cleared to practice. No matter how often GM Rick Spielman says optimistic words about his recovery or the number of Instagram posts Bridgewater sends out of his workouts, at this moment there is still no way of telling whether he will ever play another game.

That puts the Bradford situation in a holding pattern. If Bridgewater can’t play again, the Vikings would be pressured to keep Bradford long term. If he returns to 100%, they would very likely turn the reins back over to the prodigal son.

Until the Vikings have that answer, they cannot make a move on a deal for Bradford.

Whether they decide to give Bradford franchise QB money or not is likely contingent on too many factors to make a move before the 2017 season starts.