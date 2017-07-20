Vikings training camp preview: The cornerbacks

In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings had one of the league’s most impressive groups of cornerbacks. All but one significant member is returning this year, but there are questions. Will Xavier Rhodes continue to dominate? Will Terence Newman remain strong as he nears 40, will Mackensie Alexander step up? Who will win the camp battle for a backup spot? Let’s have a look….

Xavier Rhodes

2016 stat line: 52 tackles, five interceptions, 39.2 passer rating allowed. 5.8 Yards Per Attempt against

2017 outlook:

Over the course of the 2016 season, Rhodes turned himself into a household name by dominating opponents’ No. 1 wide receivers. He has evolved from a high-potential draft pick to an elite cornerback over the first four years of his career. Rhodes has worked closely with Mike Zimmer and Terence Newman and developed an understanding of the game to go along with his top-end size and speed.

In 2017, Rhodes will face the toughest challenge of his career. Zimmer is likely to use him in the “shutdown corner” role, which will mean matching up with a murderer’s row of wide receivers, including Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans. And he will take on those superstar wide receivers in a contract year.

Rhodes is one of the linchpin players of the Vikings’ defense. His ability to match up with the best of the best takes allows Zimmer to give other corners help in the form of linebackers underneath or safeties over the top. Locking Rhodes into 1-on-1 matchups with No. 1 receivers forces opponents to make a decision: Throw at Rhodes, which is generally unsuccessful, or force the ball into other areas.

He is one of the most valuable assets the Vikings have. If he wants to play in Minnesota long term, the Vikings would be wise to pay him – even if it means going above market price.

Trae Waynes

2016 stat line: 50 tackles, three interceptions, 7.1 YPA against

2017 outlook:

The Vikings’ 2015 first-round pick has all the tools to be a star corner. He’s 6-foot, ran a 4.31 40-yard dash and finished among the top players in bench press reps at the NFL Combine. In Waynes’ first two years, however, he hasn’t yet put all the tools together. His role increased significantly from Year 1 to Year 2 and the former Michigan State DB showed he is capable of being a starter and cover nearly any receiver in the NFL, but there were also times where he struggled to find the ball in coverage and got beat for big plays.

The Vikings have gotten a break with Terence Newman performing at a high level into his late-30s – which has given Waynes time to progress slowly without the pressure of a starting gig – but the club has to be hoping for future’s sake that Waynes can take another step forward this year and win the starting job.

Can he get there? It’s possible with his skill set. Whether he can handle the pressure and improve his ability to track receivers at the top of their routes will make all the difference.

Terence Newman

2016 stat line: 38 tackles, one interception, 3.9 YPA allowed

2017 outlook:

Age isn’t usually just a number in pro sports, but it is for Newman, who was one of the most effective corners in the NFL last year, ranking second best in Yards Per Attempt allowed. Of course, he wasn’t given top assignments like Rhodes and wasn’t forced to play 60 snaps per game, but the 39-year-old corner was as reliable as ever. The big question for Newman is when he will finally hit a wall. There’s no telling whether it’s this year, but he is incredibly dedicated to the craft and understands the game at the same level as any coach. Those factors work to mitigate any loss of speed or athleticism.

Newman might be asked to play a different role in 2017 than he was last year if Trae Waynes shows improvement or Mackensie Alexander struggles to learn the nickel corner position left vacant by Captain Munnerlyn. He will either spell Waynes depending on game situation or start at nickel – which Newman has never done. The best outcome, clearly, would be for the former Cowboy and Bengal to see the field as a depth player, possibly even filling in at safety if Andrew Sendejo or Harrison Smith have to miss time. If Newman is playing 60% or 70% of snaps again, something didn’t go according to plan.

While he’s still on the team, Vikings players should take advantage of Newman’s willingness to teach his teammates the game. It was reported this offseason that he has a standing offer from Mike Zimmer to become a coach whenever he retires from football. There isn’t much higher praise a player can get than that.

Mackensie Alexander

2016 stat line: Five tackles, 68 total defensive snaps

2017 outlook:

With a deep and talented secondary, the 2016 second-round pick shouldn’t have been expected to see a whole lot of playing time, but when did get on the field, Alexander struggled. Some of his issues were also attributed to attitude and willingness to listen/learn. Mike ZImmer said this offseason that Alexander wasn’t happy with the idea of playing slot corner, but has realized the errors of his rookie ways and even spoke with this year’s rookies about his experience.

Alexander will certainly have to listen this time around because his new assignment is a tough one. Slot receivers have become just as valuable as stars on the outside. Captain Munnerlyn was targeted 48 times last year, according to Football Outsiders data. So the ex-Clemson star will have to learn to cover without the sideline as a safety net and become an exceptional tackler in order to win the job.

And the Vikings have given him lots of room to win the job. They could have signed a more experienced nickel like Nickell Robey-Coleman, but instead elected to give Alexander the spot with his only real competition being Newman, who was mixing in and out in OTAs/Minicamp.

Jabari Price

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

Despite injuries slowing Price over the last two seasons, the former seventh-round pick will have an opportunity to win a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound corner was one of the Vikings’ top special teams players in 2014 with 191 snaps, but only played 46 defensive snaps. Yet he is in line to be the first defensive back off the bench if one of the top-four goes down.

Price isn’t an athletic freak, but he fits a Mike Zimmer prototype. He brings some toughness and strong tackling ability and is a bright person. According to his NFL.com draft profile, he went to prep school in Florida, where he was selected as an All-American Scholar by the U.S. Achievement Academy. The fact that the Vikings have stuck with Price this long shows they believe he can make an impact.

Tre Roberson

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

A former college quarterback, Roberson was signed by the Vikings before 2016 camp and released as part of final cuts. He landed a practice squad role – though he was released and brought back several times during the year. The project corner must have made enough of an impression last season to get a swing at winning a spot on the 53 this year. He isn’t the fastest player at the position, but has height and length. Whether he made the squad or not will likely depend on his effort on special teams.

Horace Richardson

2016 stat line: (At Southern Methodist) 32 tackles, six interceptions

2017 outlook:

The Vikings might have found an intriguing player in Richardson, who signed as an undrafted free agent. He isn’t the biggest (5-foot-11) or the fastest (4.48 40-yard dash at his pro day), but Richardson was extremely productive at SMU. Not only did he nab six interceptions, he had one of the lowest QB ratings against in the country and returned two of his INTs for touchdown.

Terrell Sinkfield

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

If Sinkfield makes the Vikings’ roster, he will be one of the fastest players in the NFL. He ran an incredible 4.19 40-yard dash at his pro day back in 2013. Since then, he’s been on a wild ride from Miami to Buffalo to the Giants to the CFL to Minnesota then back to the CFL and now to Minnesota again.

All along the way, Sinkfield has been a wide receiver, but this year he’s made a switch to cornerback. It’s hard to believe he has a chance to win a job on the 53 as a corner, but he might have a shot as a kick returner.

Marcus Sherels

2016 stat line: 21 punt returns, 292 yards, two touchdowns

2017 outlook:

Sherels has carved out a pretty incredible career for himself. He’s played in 92 games since signing on with the Vikings in 2010 and has been a consistently good punt returner. For whatever reason, the former Gopher has a gift for finding holes in opponents’ punt coverage and taking advantage of them. But his job in 2017 might depend largely on health. Sherels missed a chunk of 2016 and the Vikings struggled to find a replacement. If he isn’t 100% in camp/preseason, they will have to look for other options. However, Sherels has a chance to increase his value to the Vikings even more in a kick returning capacity with Cordarrelle Patterson gone.