Vikings training camp preview: The defensive line

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the most intimidating defensive lines in the NFL. Whether they produce a third straight year of dominant defensive play under Mike Zimmer may determine if 2017 ends in success or failure. Three starters up front are considered elite players at their position, but an injury to Sharrif Floyd has left a hole that’s tough to fill. Let’s have a look how the D-line shapes up…

LISTEN: Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad preview the defensive line:



Defensive ends

Everson Griffen

2016 stat line: 48 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 26th of 109 by Pro Football Focus rankings

2017 outlook:

Since Mike Zimmer took over as the Vikings’ head coach in 2014, only four players in the NFL have more sacks than Everson Griffen. Despite being used as a role player for the first four years of his career, the Vikings’ 6-foot-3, 275-pound D-end has grown into a consistently dominant force in the pass rush, using his determination and raw power to overwhelm tackles.

Zimmer might have something new in store for opponents this year as Griffen occasionally lined up at the three-technique defensive tackle position in OTAs and Minicamp. In passing situations, that would allow the Vikings to either bring Anthony Barr off the edge or play Griffen, Danielle Hunter and Brian Robison at the same time. Griffen has the strength to bull rush guards from the inside and the experience to quickly adapt. Whether his presence on the inside of the D-line affects the Vikings’ decisions at the three-technique spot will be something to watch for during camp.

Danielle Hunter

2016 stat line: 32 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 29th of 103 by PFF rankings

2017 outlook:

Despite playing only 58% of total snaps, Hunter tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 12.5. He was used largely in passing situations, but when opponents did run, the former third-round pick performed quite well, ranking 17th against the run by PFF metrics.

Hunter’s quick rise put him in some special company. Pass rushers under 23 years old have only topped 12 sacks 21 times since 1990. His age-22 season put Hunter in company with superstars like Dwight Freeney, Mario Williams, Julius Peppers and Terrell Suggs. Working alongside defensive line coach Andre Patterson, Hunter has learned to use his wingspan to get his hands on tackles, then use his explosiveness to get to the quarterback.

The question is whether teams will be more prepared for the former LSU Tiger this year or if he will continue to improve and become one of the elite edge rushers in the NFL. Grading his season might be difficult because sacks can be a funky stat. Rushers routinely have the same number of hits and pressures from year to year, but their sack numbers will go up and down. Hunter’s success should be evaluated on how often he disrupts the passing game.

Brian Robison

2016 stat line: 28 tackles, 7.5 sacks

2017 outlook:

At the end of last year, even Robison had to admit that Hunter should be getting the majority of playing time in 2017, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be standing on the sidelines all year. Robison can still be a valuable pass rusher, especially on third-and-long where Zimmer may choose to use Griffen inside and Robison as the edge rusher. The 34-year-old defensive end will also act as valuable depth if either Griffen or Hunter has to miss time due to injury.

Stephen Weatherly

2016 stat line: Two defensive snaps

2017 outlook:

The Vikings’ 2016 seventh-round pick from Vanderbilt has impressive measurables. He’s 6-foot-4, ran a 4.61 40-yard dash and was a top bench press performer at his position. Because the Vikings’ top-notch DEs Griffen and Hunter are locked in, Weatherly will have to stand out in other areas like on special teams to get an edge. If he shows progress in camp, there might be a spot for him down the road as a role player.

Ifeadi Odenigbo

2016 stat line: (At Northwestern) 10 games, 22 tackles, 10.0 sacks

2017 outlook:

Statistically, Odenigbo was one of the elite pass rushers in college football last season, but it’s questionable how well his abilities will translate to the NFL. He’s strong enough to bull rush and athletic enough to develop more pass rushing moves, but Odenigbo may have a tougher time against relying on pure strength when facing off against NFL tackles. Issues against the run, as his NFL.com draft profile points out, could also make it hard for the seventh-round pick to stick at the highest level:

“He’s not a skilled pass rusher, but his power and developing spin move are traits worth working with. Odenigbo produced a quarterback pressure rate higher than Sam Hubbard, Taco Charlton and Garrett Sickels. Odenigbo will need to prove he can handle some run-stopping duties or sticking around for very long could be tough since he’s not a classic edge-bending specialist.”

Caleb Kidder

2016 stat line: (At Montana) 11 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks

2017 outlook:

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman had several teams interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent out of Montana, including the Chiefs, Seahawks and Packers. Kidder might have a chance to make the practice squad if he can show versatility as a DE and DT.

Sam McCaskill

2016 stat line: (At Boise State) 13 games, 50 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks

2017 outlook:

McCaskill had an impressive senior season, setting his career high in tackles, TFL, sacks and even passes defended. His performance landed him on the first-team All-Mountain West team. He was also made All-Academic Mountain West three times.

Tashawn Bower

2016 stat line: (At LSU) 23 tackles, 4.0 sacks

2017 outlook:

The Vikings had one home run swing from LSU pay off when they drafted Danielle Hunter, so they are trying another one with Bower. At 6-foot-5, 250-pounds he doesn’t quite have the size-strength combo that most speed rushers possess, but he does have length and quickness. If Bower can add to his frame, he might be an intriguing player. Here is the bottom line of his NFL.com player profile:

“Developmental prospect with intriguing size and length. Bower’s physical and athletic traits could make him a target for both 4-3 and 3-4 defenses, but he will need to prove he can find the quarterback more consistently if he wants to earn reps in the league. Bower was stuck behind a talented defensive front, but he flashes often enough to believe that he could develop into a better pro than college player.”

Defensive Tackles

Linval Joseph

2016 stat line: 14th of 127 by PFF rankings

2017 outlook:

Joseph might be the most important player to the Vikings’ defense. His ability to control the middle and draw constant double teams allows players like Griffen and Hunter to draw easier matchups. It also opens up gaps for rushes up the middle from Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks. Not to mention the effect Joseph has on opponents’ running games up the middle.

With uncertainty surrounding Sharrif Floyd, the Vikings will need a healthy season and superstar level season from the Pro Bowl nose tackle.

Vikings training camp preview must-read:

Sharrif Floyd

2016 stat line: One game played

2017 outlook:

In Week 1, Floyd suffered a knee injury that should have kept him out for around six weeks. Instead, he missed the entire year and did not participate in any offseason practices. The former first-round pick reportedly suffered nerve damage during surgery and his career could be in jeopardy. Based on the Vikings’ decision to sign two defensive tackles and draft another, it would be surprising to see Floyd back on the field at training camp or at any point early in the season.

His absence is significant. When Floyd is at his best, he is a disrupter and playmaker inside and the perfect partner for Linval Joseph. He can play every down, rush the passer and stuff the run with the best in the league at the position. That’s not easy to replace.

Datone Jones

2016 stat line: 15 games, 20 tackles, 3.0 sacks

2017 outlook:

A former first-round pick, Jones never quite found the right fit with the Green Bay Packers, posting his highest sack total (3.5) in his rookie year and mixing in and out as a situational player. Despite spending most of his time playing outside linebacker for Green Bay last year, the Vikings signed Jones to play three-technique defensive tackle and possibly spell DEs from time to time. In camp, he will have to show that there’s reason to give him regular playing time at that spot – though it seems unlikely that Jones could be a three-down lineman.

Tom Johnson

2016 stat line: 14 games, 17 tackles, 2.0 sacks

2017 outlook:

Johnson has been a nice addition to the Vikings’ defense during the Mike Zimmer era. Over three seasons, he has 14 sacks while playing solely in key passing situations and has been durable, playing all but two games. The 32-year-old interior lineman rated 30th of 108 defensive tackles in PFF’s pass rushing grades as he routinely blasted past guards in 1-on-1 battles.

While his PFF numbers suggest Johnson can still bring it, he will have competition in camp. Datone Jones will also be looking to play in pass rushing situations and rookie Jaleel Johnson led Iowa with 7.5 sacks last year.

Shamar Stephen

2016 stat line: 116th of 127 by PFF rankings

2017 outlook:

Prior to the NFL Draft, Vikings GM Rick Spielman described the way the team categorizes players. It boiled down to this: Some players are at the top of their position in the league (Harrison Smith, Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph etc.), others are legit starters (Alex Boone, Kyle Rudolph, Eric Kendricks), then there are players who can fill in, but get exposed by extended playing time. That was Stephen last season. He might be serviceable as a stopgap for a handful of games, but when he was asked to play 551 snaps filling in for Floyd, opponents routinely took advantage. His struggles in 2016 and the addition of potential depth players Jaleel Johnson and Will Sutton might put Stephen on the bubble in Mankato.

Jaleel Johnson

2016 stat line: (At Iowa) 13 games, 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks

2017 outlook:

The Vikings’ fourth-round pick shouldn’t be expected to replace Sharrif Floyd, but he will have an opportunity to make a player like Tom Johnson or Datone Jones obsolete if he can get after the passer. But that would be quite an ambitious goal for a fourth-round pick who only had one big season in college. Jaleel Johnson should soak in as much as he can and hope to land as a depth player in Year 1.

“Active defensive tackle with the motor and athleticism to find production in the NFL. Johnson doesn’t have the functional anchor that teams looking for a run-stuffer will be after. However, his effort, foot quickness and hand usage should create opportunities for him as a pass rusher. Johnson has the talent to become an eventual starter as a three-technique in a penetrating defensive front and could fight for rotational reps early on as a rookie.”

Will Sutton

2016 stat line: Eight games, 15 tackles, 31st of 117 vs. run by PFF rankings

2017 outlook:

As the Vikings attempt to piece together the hole left by Floyd’s absence, they signed Sutton to presumably fill the role of run stuffer. In a small sample of 90 snaps against the run in 2016, he performed admirably for the Bears. But in the bigger sample, he was an underachiever in Chicago. Since college, Sutton’s drive and motor have been a question – though he will be playing in Minnesota to keep his career alive this year.

Dylan Bradley

2016 stat line: 13 games, 64 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks

2017 outlook:

Undersized for a defensive tackle at 6-foot-1, 265-pounds, Bradley put up great numbers at Southern Mississippi and played nose tackle, three-technique and defensive end at times. He’s been praised for exceptional intangibles like football IQ and tenaciousness. Despite the size issue, Bradley’s NFL.com draft profile suggests he could be a promising find.

“He doesn’t have the quickness or height to play defensive end and he is much smaller than teams would like at defensive tackle, but Bradley’s toughness, play strength, and body control should translate to the next level. While finding a fit for Bradley will be challenging and he may need to make a team as an undrafted free agent, he’s a good football player and elements of his game are reminiscent of Grady Jarrett.”