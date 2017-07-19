Vikings training camp preview: The linebackers

The Minnesota Vikings, like many teams, have moved toward using two linebackers on the majority of plays instead of three. Heading into 2016, the Vikings could have argued that their starting combo of Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr was as good as any in the league, but as camp begins this year, there are question marks. Let’s have a look…

Eric Kendricks

2016 stat line: 109 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 28th of 87 by Pro Football Focus rankings

2017 outlook:

The former second-round pick took a leap forward from his rookie to sophomore year, especially in pass coverage. Kendricks not only proved he could handle tight ends 1-on-1, he also routinely tracked down running backs out of the backfield and either broke up passes or limited backs to short gains. In years past, teams looked for run-stuffing monsters at the linebacker position, but size has been devalued in favor of quickness and instincts. Kendricks’ success at 6-foot. 230-pounds is a good example. And there’s a good chance that his game could improve even more in 2017 because the ex-UCLA star is a smart, motivated player who plays with an edge.

Anthony Barr

2016 stat line: 70 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 79th of 87 by Pro Football Focus rankings

2017 outlook:

If Barr’s 2016 season had simply been a down year, he would have been expected to bounce back to his superstar ways, but his third pro season was nightmarish. Opponents routinely attacked him in the passing game and he struggled to shed blocks against the run. The only area where he excelled was the pass rush. While he only picked up two sacks, Barr still pressured and hit quarterbacks at a solid rate, ranking fifth among interior linebackers by PFF in pass rush success.

This offseason, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2014 said that he and head coach Mike Zimmer are aware of what went wrong in ‘16 and they are confident in a quick fix. The solution might be to use Barr more as a pass rusher and limit how often he’s asked to play zone coverage or match up with top tight ends.

The Vikings decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will make Barr one of the highest paid linebackers in the NFL next season. If he doesn’t return to making big plays like the 2015 version, not only could we see more dime packages with Kendricks as the only linebacker, but it’s possible the Vikings could move on.

Edmond Robinson

2016 stat line: Two tackles, zero defensive snaps

2017 outlook:

In his first two NFL seasons, Robinson rarely saw the field, combining for a total of 12 tackles. Now he appears on track to win a part-time job. With Kendricks and Barr locked into the starting positions in the nickel package, they will see the majority of snaps, but Robinson was in on base packages (four linemen, three linebackers) during OTAs and Minicamp. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker from D-II Newberry has length and speed. At the 2015 NFL Combine he ran a 4.61 40-yard dash. Now that Chad Greenway has retired, Robinson has a chance to take his potential and turn it into production. But he will have plenty of competition as the Vikings have drafted two run-stuffing linebackers in the last two years.

Ben Gedeon

2016 stat line: (At Michigan) 13 games, 94 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss

2017 outlook:

The Vikings’ fourth-round pick was a force at Michigan, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss. Gedeon has good instincts and experience playing on special teams, which could give him value to the VIkings right away and he can compete for the base-package role. It is, however, unlikely that he will be considered a backup to Kendricks or Barr because of his struggles in pass coverage. Pro Football Focus rated him as one of the poorest cover linebackers in the draft, which limits his overall upside. Gedeon’s NFL.com draft profile does not read glowingly about his chances to become an impact NFL player:

“Gedeon has ample size and talent to become an NFL backup at middle linebacker, but his bread will be buttered as a special teams performer as he has the instincts and fearlessness needed to succeed in that area. He can step in and get you through a game at inside linebacker, but his lack of speed and short area quickness could be picked at on the next level.”

Kentrell Brothers

2016 stat line: Nine tackles, 182 special teams snaps

2017 outlook:

The Vikings’ fifth-round pick in 2016 spent his entire season as a special teamer and performed admirably in the role. In college, he was a hard-nosed run stuffer who racked up 152 tackles in his senior year. Brothers will have a chance to compete with Robinson and Gedeon for a role on defense. What he lacks in size (6-foot, 245-pounds), Brothers makes up with high football IQ, toughness and strong instincts, which is often highly valued by Zimmer.

Emmanuel Lamur

2016 stat line: Seven tackles, 38 defensive snaps

2017 outlook:

In 2014, Lamur was a regular with the Cincinnati Bengals, starting 13 games and racking up 97 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended. He lost his job the following year and joined the Vikings, presumably with hopes of filling in a part-time role, but he rarely saw the field. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker is on the bubble with several young players at the position and a $2.75 million cap number that carries no dead money if he’s released. One factor that might keep Lamur employed is his ability in coverage. If another LB comes along and matches his cover skills, it’s possible the Vikings could move on.

Elijah Lee

2016 stat line: (At Kansas State) 110 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

2017 outlook:

The cover linebacker to challenge Lamur could be a fellow K-State alum. Lee, a seventh-round pick, lacks size at 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, but he possess good enough speed to cover running backs or tight ends. Lee doesn’t project well as a run stopper, which could hurt his chances of being an every-down player, but for 2017 he will compete for a depth spot or place on the practice squad. His NFL.com draft profile projects him as a possible starter down the road:

“Lee’s playing style is more subtle than it is urgent and his upright playing style limits his tackling efficiency and suddenness in his change of direction. Lee has the speed to range all over the field and has the ball skills to warrant consideration on passing downs. If a linebacker coach can get him to play with better bend and get the play speed to match the timed speed, Lee could become an eventual starter in the league.”

Shaan Washington

2016 stat line: 13 games, 104 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

2017 outlook:

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound undrafted linebacker from Texas A&M put up solid numbers over the last two years, picking up 185 tackles and 14 tackles for loss between 2015 and 2016. He is known as a disciplined, hard-working player who understands the game, but is short on the speed required to start in the NFL.

Eric Wilson

2016 stat line: ( At Cincinnati) 129 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks

2017 outlook:

Wilson is a hybrid type player who moved from safety to linebacker in college. He put up big numbers in his senior year and earned an All-ACC spot. His NFL.com profile notes that special teams experience may help him get ahead.

“Smith won’t always play to his timed speed and he will allow completed passes that he should have a chance to defend. However, don’t sleep on his tackle production as a special teamer as that could be his meal-ticket to making a team.”