Vikings training camp preview: The Offensive line

The Minnesota Vikings’ injuries and struggles on the offensive line in 2016 were a major part of the team’s downfall. Some of the problems were bad luck – like Mike Harris’s mysterious absence and Phil Loadholt deciding to retire – but there were also aspects of the O-line’s downfall that were avoidable. So this time around, the Vikings’ front office has gone to great lengths to find both proven starters and better backup options. How much better will the O-line be? Let’s have a look…

Tackles

Riley Reiff

2016 PFF ranking: 48th of 78

2017 outlook:

An overhaul of the Vikings’ offensive line began in March when Minnesota signed its new starting left tackle to a five-year, $58.75 million contract with $26.3 million guaranteed. Rieff hit the market after a down year in Detroit, which was largely caused by a change in position from left to right tackle after they drafted Taylor Decker. With the Vikings, Reiff will be back in his rightful (leftful?) spot on the left side, where he will be a huge improvement over last year’s combination of Matt Kalil, Jake Long and TJ Clemmings.

While Reiff is merely an average pass blocker who struggles with power rushers, the 28-year-old tackle can hold his own against speed rushers off the edge and use his athleticism and mobility to run block at a high level. This should give Sam Bradford more time to throw down the field rather than checking down and give the Vikings a chance to create a solid rushing attack in 2017.

Reiff is locked into the spot from Day 1 of camp. His main goal should simply be to stay healthy and reacclimate himself with the left side.

Mike Remmers

2016 PFF ranking: 51st of 78

2017 outlook:

Remmers also was forced to play out of position in 2016. He struggled after being moved across the line to take the spot of Panthers left tackle Michael Oher, who suffered a severe concussion. While that assignment proved to be more than Remmers was capable of handling, his 2015 season on the right side was graded as league-average by PFF – which is all the Vikings need to take big steps forward up front.

Outside of the position switch, another thing Remmers has in common with Reiff is that he is a better run blocker than pass protector. The aggressive 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle can win 1-on-1 battles or get his feet moving and make lead blocks down the field to break open big plays – something that was sorely missing last year.

Rashod Hill

2017 outlook:

Desperate for offensive line help, the Vikings grabbed Hill off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad late in the 2016 season. He saw the field just once in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, but the former Southern Mississippi tackle made a positive impression on the Vikings’ brass. His score by PFF metrics for the game was a 77.0 out of 100, better than any single game score by TJ Clemmings all season.

Of course, neither team was playing for a playoff spot by Week 17, so it wouldn’t be fair to peg Hill as the future at right or left tackle, but he showed the coaching staff and front office enough to begin camp as the No. 3 tackle on the depth chart. Hill will get an opportunity to show that he can either be considered a reliable depth player or even possibly a starter down the road (Remmers’ contract is essentially a two-year deal).

Jeremiah Sirles

2017 outlook:

Sirles was put into a tough position as he was asked to start 10 games, mostly at right tackle, after having started just one contest in the two previous seasons. The ex-Charger performed admirably in the run blocking game, using his size and strength to improve the Vikings’ rushing attack late in the season. In pass protection, however, quick and athletic edge rushers gave Sirles a very hard time. That makes it difficult to see him as a viable option behind Reiff and Remmers, but he does have potential inside. With 35-year-old Joe Berger moving to starting guard, it’s possible Sirles could also see time this season on the interior – and if he performs well in camp and during the year, the 25-year-old might have a shot at taking Berger’s spot in the future.

Willie Beavers

2017 outlook:

Last year, Beavers, a fourth-round pick, was the highest drafted player in the NFL to be cut coming out of training camp. But the Vikings brought him back on the practice squad and he eventually appeared in one game on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions. Beavers has the raw athletic tools to become a starter at left tackle, but is far away from having the technical ability to handle significant playing time. Whether he’s made progress over the last year will likely determine his fate with the Vikings.

As an aside: The team was obviously criticized for picking Beavers, but his NFL.com draft profile demonstrates why they did.

“Beavers is very athletic with the feet to play left tackle, but has the talent and traits to play all over the offensive line with more technique work. While he clearly has some power and twitch in his hips, he could use a year in an NFL weight room to strengthen his core and upper body. Beavers is an eventual NFL starter who is likely to be targeted by teams who covet tackles who can excel in space.”

Austin Shepherd

2017 outlook:

By the end of the 2015 season, Shepherd looked like he might be a developmental project for the Vikings. He appeared in 14 games and played 27 offensive snaps, filling in for either Matt Kalil or TJ Clemmings or in the heavy package. But in 2016, he was let go after camp, then brought back on the practice squad and did not see a single snap. Shepherd was touted as a hard-working, coachable player when he was picked in the seventh-round by the Vikings, but he has a long way to go to earn a backup spot.

Aviante Collins

2017 outlook:

The Vikings signed the TCU tackle as an undrafted free agent with the hopes he can turn his athleticism into something more. At the NFL Combine, Collins ran an impressive 4.81 40-yard dash and had 34 bench press reps – the second most of any lineman. The reason he wasn’t drafted: A lack of size for a tackle and some inconsistency over his college career. At 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, he will likely have to add weight to handle stronger rushers on the outside. Normally an athlete who lacks tackle size would be moved to guard, but Collins’ issues with technique against strong rushers might be a problem on the inside. He’s another long-shot swing by the Vikings up front who has a good shot at earning a practice squad job.

Reid Fragel

2017 outlook:

The 6-foot-8 former Buckeye has become quite the journeyman since being selected in the seventh round by the Bengals in 2013. He’s spent time with the Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Bucs and Chiefs since then and played in just one regular season game.

Guards

Joe Berger

2016 PFF ranking: 7th (tied) of 38 centers

2017 outlook:

Perseverance pays off. For most of Berger’s 13-year career, he was a backup. In fact, he didn’t even start a game until Year 6. But over the last three seasons in Minnesota, he has finally become a regular – and a very good one at that. In 2015 and 2016, Pro Football Focus rated the former Cowboy and Dolphin as a solid run blocker and among the top centers in the NFL in pass protection.

Now the Vikings will ask Berger to move from center to guard with Nick Easton and Pat Elflein battling to start in the middle. In a fill-in role, Berger played several games at guard and performed well, giving confidence to the Vikings’ staff that he will make a seamless transition.

The only concern surrounding Berger is health. He’s rarely missed any time during his career (out two games in 2016 with a concussion), but here’s always risk involved with depending on a 36-year-old to start. Training camp will give the team a chance to figure out their contingency plan. If Berger does stay healthy, the Vikings will have a huge upgrade at the guard spot from last year to 2017.

Alex Boone

2016 PFF ranking: 37th of 72 guards

2017 outlook:

After needing a few weeks to get comfortable with his new team, Boone turned in a solid first season as a Viking. Since moving from tackle to guard early in his career with the 49ers, the former Ohio State Buckeye has become a consistently above-average interior lineman, especially when it comes to pass blocking. His height sometimes hinders the ability to get out of his stance and gain leverage over defensive tackles in short yardage situations and he isn’t going to come flying off the line in pulling situations, but Boone is a powerful aggressive blocker who can win 1-on-1 battles. Because of Boone’s contract situation, the Vikings will be looking for potential long-term replacements in camp, but for 2017, Pat Shurmur can feel comfortable with his starting left guard.

Danny Isidora

2017 outlook:

The Vikings picked Isidora in the fifth round with the future in mind. He has some impressive physical attributes, running the fifth fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and tying for seventh in the bench press. Minnesota’s rookie from Miami projects as a guard who is athletic enough to pull and be used often in the screen game. But according to his NFL.com draft profile, Isidora has to improve his technique to handle powerful defensive tackles:

“His issues anchoring against bull-rushes at Senior Bowl were a concern. Isidora has enough talent to become a starter, but his issues holding up against power could derail those plans if he doesn’t address them.”

With the backup spots behind Berger and Boone up in the air, the Vikings are likely to give Isidora a chance to win a backup role and possibly earn playing time in heavy packages.

Zac Kerin

2017 outlook:

Touted as a leader and competitor coming out of college, the Vikings decided they liked enough of what they saw over Kerin’s first two years to re-sign him for 2017. Last season he appeared in nine games and played a total of 118 offensive snaps and received a solid 74.0 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Kerin is not a high-ceiling project, he’s a limited athlete who works hard enough to fill in at times. He will have a target on his back in camp.

Freddie Tagaloa

2017 outlook:

An extreme longshot, Tagaloa is 6-foot-8, 330-pounds and incredibly strong. In fact, he set a bench press record at Arizona by lifting 475 pounds. At his pro day, the undrafted free agent benched seven more reps than anyone at the NFL Combine. Normally a player of his size and strength would A) be drafted and B) play tackle, so there are major shortcomings in his game. Injuries and a transfer from Cal hindered his development in college, so the door is open for the possibility of a practice squad spot and growth in Tagaloa’s game – but he has to show something this year in camp to make the Vikings want to keep him around.

Centers

Nick Easton

2016 PFF ranking: 36th of 38

2017 outlook:

The Vikings traded a solid linebacker in Gerald Hodges to acquire Nick Easton in 2015 and he saw the field for the first time in Minnesota last year. Easton started five games, either while Joe Berger was out or when the the Vikings’ starting center moved over to guard. He did not score well by PFF’s ratings, but the consensus around the team was that he showed some promise and should – at worst – slot in as a reliable backup. Easton took the majority of the first-team snaps in OTAs, which would indicate that he goes into camp as the favorite to start over third-round pick Pat Elflein.

Pat Elflein

2017 outlook:

When the third round rolled around, the Vikings were probably quite surprised to see Elflein’s name still on the board. Most draft gurus had him tabbed as a late-first or second-round pick. Elflein played both guard and center during his time at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American. He’s a terrific run blocker and has top-notch intangibles. The Vikings might prefer him as a backup G/C to start the year. That would give him an opportunity to learn under Joe Berger and see the field when there are injuries. Elflein is the type of player who could anchor the middle of the Vikings’ O-line for a very long time. Here is the bottom line of his NFL.com draft profile:

“Elflein is a smart, tireless worker with a winning background and experience at all three interior offensive line spots. While his feet are just average, his core strength and wrestling background could make him a favorite of teams looking for more strength at the center position. Elflein will have occasional issues in pass protection, but his strength as a run blocker and ability to play with excellent hands and plus body control should make him one of the first interior linemen to come off the draft board.”