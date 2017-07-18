Vikings training camp preview: The safeties

The Minnesota Vikings have continuity and star power at safety. Pro Bowler Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo have been together in the defensive backfield since 2013. Last season, the duo performed well but missed games due to injury down the stretch, which limited what the Vikings could do with their safeties. Since the front office did not add any free agent backups to the group, several young players will have a chance at earning a depth role….

Harrison Smith

2016 stat line: 91 tackles, 2.0 sacks, ranked 12th of 90 safeties by Pro Football Focus

2017 outlook:

Smith makes a good case for being the NFL’s best safety. He can do everything from blowing up plays in the backfield to blitzing off the edge to covering tight ends or wide receivers at the line of scrimmage to playing the deep center field spot – and he does all of those things at an extremely high level. The former Notre Dame safety is the key to the Vikings’ defense, giving offenses many different looks, especially when he moves up to the line of scrimmage or drops back in coverage right before the snap.

The biggest key for Smith in 2017: Stay healthy. He tried to play through a severe ankle injury last season and his play was affected. At 28 years old, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound free safety is in his prime and should be in line for another Pro Bowl-caliber season, but if he’s forced to miss time, the Vikings could be in trouble. There are only a handful of safeties in the entire league who can play at his level, so replacing Smith is nearly impossible, especially with the group of inexperienced backups on the roster.

Andrew Sendejo



2016 stat line: 69 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, ranked 57th of 90 safeties

2017 outlook:

Sendejo has carved out a nice role for himself alongside Smith. He often acts as the deep man while Smith moves up to the line of scrimmage to stop the run, cover one-on-one or rush the passer. Mike Zimmer knows exactly what he can expect from the 29-year-old from a week-to-week basis – and there’s plenty of value in that – but it’s always been worth wondering how dynamic the secondary could be if the Vikings had a more versatile partner for Smith. There’s also something to be said for the chemistry between Smith and Sendejo. They are consistently on the same page, which allows Smith to be fully confident in his aggressiveness.

Sendejo’s value is increased by the fact that there’s no clear-cut backup. Even the harshest critics of the veteran safety would have to admit that he was sorely missed when he missed two games last season.

Jayron Kearse

2016 stat line: Six tackles, 78 defensive snaps

2017 outlook:

After taking home the Mr. Mankato award, Kearse saw only a handful of snaps during the regular season and struggled mightily. He memorably took a poor angle on the first drive against the Chicago Bears and gave up a 69-yard run to Jordan Howard.

Mike Zimmer has said that he believes Kearse can become a good player with more experience, but 2016 seventh-round pick will have to show significant progress in camp in order to earn a spot as the first man off the bench of Smith or Sendejo get hurt. At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Kearse is an intriguing athlete, but there were even questions about his desire coming out of college. His NFL.com draft profile “bottom line” reads:

“To play safety, there needs to be a sense of urgency and consistency because that position is the last line of defense and Kearse doesnt show those traits nearly enough at this time. If the light comes on and he gets more dog in him, then we are talking about a substantially better NFL player.”

Antone Exum Jr.

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

In 2015, Exum was mostly a special teams player, but had a chance to start against the Atlanta Falcons and performed well, recovering a fumble and picking up a tackle for loss. He spent 2016 on Injured Reserve after suffering a leg injury in preseason.

The ex-Virginia Tech DB still has potential because of his size, strength and length. He’s a strong tackler and can make an impact on special teams as a gunner or jammer. Exum should be the favorite to back up Sendejo and Smith, but he will have to stay healthy. It’s possible that the Vikings believe he can return considering they did not sign a veteran backup safety this offseason.

Anthony Harris

2016 stat line: 41 tackles, 234 defensive snaps, ranked 33rd of 90 against the run by PFF, but 88th in coverage

2017 outlook:

After Harris received extended playing time in 2016, it was clear that he can step up from the safety spot and make a tackle, but cannot cover receivers or tight ends effectively. The former Clemson defensive back is a Mike Zimmer-type player. He works hard and has a high IQ level, so there’s a chance he could maintain his role as a special teamer and depth player, but Harris’s issues in coverage make him a bubble player headed into camp.

Jack Tocho

2016 stat line: (At NC State) 13 games, 33 tackles, two interceptions

2017 outlook:

The Vikings’ seventh-round draft pick will be transitioning from playing cornerback in college to safety in the pros. Tocho has a reputation has being a highly intelligent player who should be able to adapt to NFL defensive schemes. He also has the instincts to read-and-react in a deep safety role. The biggest concern is his quickness and athleticism but the Vikings hope that those issues will be mitigated by the position move. Tocho could be looking at a spot on the practice squad to start.

Here is the “bottom line” to Tocho’s NFL.com draft profile:

“Tocho has good size and is an experienced press corner with a decent closing burst to the ball, but an inability to carry speed down the field could limit his scheme fits. The football intelligence and instincts are good enough but he has to prove he can run.”