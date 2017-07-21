Vikings training camp preview: The tight ends

Behind starter Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings’ tight end group has boom-or-bust players from top to bottom. In the search for a tight end who can fit the Rob Gronkowski or Jimmy Graham mold, the front office has brought in tall, fast, vertical threats to fill out the position. Now the question is whether any of them can step up in training camp and make an impact in 2017….

Kyle Rudolph

2016 stat line: 83 catches on 132 targets (62.5% comp percentage), 10.1 YPC, seven touchdowns, ranked 55th of 61 TEs in run blocking

2017 outlook:

Rudolph had a career year, but he was one of the least effective players at his position. Of the 35 tight ends who were targeted more than 40 times in 2016, Rudolph ranked 24th in Yards Per Target. He also had the second lowest completion percentage on throws in his direction – only Charles Johnson was worse and he was routinely a deep target. And when Sam Bradford threw in Rudolph’s direction on third down, the Vikings only got a first down 17 of 44 times.

His poor numbers might be a product of Bradford’s tendency to check down, but Rudolph has never cleared 10.5 Yards Per Catch in his six NFL seasons.

Then there’s the run blocking issue. The former second-round pick was rated by PFF as one of the league’s least effective run blockers – which, no doubt, contributed to the Vikings’ lack of running success last season.

None of this is to say that Rudolph can’t be a helpful player in 2017, especially in the red zone, but he shouldn’t be on the field for 92% of offensive snaps as he was last season. A combination of David Morgan – who is a stronger run blocker – and either speedy receiving-TEs Kyle Carter or Bucky Hodges mixed in with Rudolph would likely yield better results.

Rudolph is heading into a pseudo contract year. He’s set to make $7.3 million and can be released with a penalty of only $1.3 million. That means if one of the younger TEs steps up, the Vikings could move on.

David Morgan

2016 stat line: 12 games, one catch, four yards, 61 total snaps

2017 outlook:

With Rhett Ellison taking his talents to the New York Giants, Morgan has a great opportunity to win a role and even take playing time away from Rudolph. The Vikings’ 2016 pick isn’t the fastest tight end, but he is exceptionally strong and scored among the elites at the NFL Combine in quickness drills. Morgan will provide better run blocking than the Vikings’ starter and can catch underneath passes. However, it is unlikely to become a full-time player until he can beat linebackers and safeties 1-on-1 in the passing game.

Bucky Hodges

2016 stat line: (At Virginia Tech) 48 catches, 691 yards, seven touchdowns

2017 outlook:

One of the biggest wild cards of training camp, Hodges brings a freakish athleticism to the Vikings’ tight end group. At 6-foot-6, 257-pounds, he ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. In college, he made impressive go-up-and-get-it catches, giving quarterback Jerod Evans a huge target – both on deep passes and in the red zone. The Vikings are hoping he will bring the same thing to the NFL. But there’s a hitch: Tight ends with Hodges’ level of athleticism usually don’t fall to the sixth round of the draft unless there’s a major concern. Hodges was asked to pass block so rarely at Virginia Tech that he should be considered a wide receiver. His NFL.com draft profile points toward the possibility that Hodges will be a project rather than plug-and-play:

“Has played the position just three seasons and still has much to learn. Long strider who can be put into neutral by a physical jam from press. Too nonchalant along his routes. Needs to hit route landmarks more quickly to give quarterback a timely, presentable target. Defaults into running through defender rather than effectively adjusting routes. Throws beat him up at times this season. Struggled to finish challenging catches. Lower percentage of clean catches trapping throws against his body and double catching it. Athletic but takes awhile to access acceleration after catch and may not be the “YAC” people expect. May lack power and toughness to be a reliable in-line option as a blocker.”

Kyle Carter

2017 outlook:

For his size and athleticism, Carter was surprisingly unproductive in college, catching just 14 passes for 135 yards in 2015 at Penn State. That was after starting out his NCAA career with a 36-catch Freshman season. Carter, who was a part of the Vikings’ practice squad last season, has speed and jumping ability that makes him an intriguing prospect. He will need to show in camp that he can be more physical and aggressive in order to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Nick Truesdell

2017 outlook:

There’s a theme here: The Vikings’ tight ends corps is stocked with long-shot freakish athletes. And Truesdell is the longest of the long shots. The 27-year-old tight end has been given a handful of tryouts for NFL teams, but hasn’t stuck and has played all over the Arena Football League. At this year’s veteran combine, he ran the 40-yard dash as fast as 4.47 seconds. Nine different teams reportedly gave Truesdell offers and he decided on the Vikings. Clearly he’s a talented athlete, but it’s still very unlikely that he can win a job. If he does, Truesdell will be one of the surprising stories in any NFL camp.

Josiah Price

2016 stat line: (At Michigan State) 38 catches, 387 yards, five touchdowns

2017 outlook:

The Spartan tight end made third-team All-Big Ten after setting career highs statistically. While the other tight ends are boom-or-bust, Price has a higher floor but a lower ceiling. He is an all-around type who can do everything pretty well, but nothing exceptionally well. The sheer number of players battling for a position will make it very difficult for Price to shine in camp.