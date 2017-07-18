Vikings training camp preview: The wide receivers

The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver group will be one of the most fascinating to watch in training camp because there is so much yet to be determined. What role will Michael Floyd play? Can Laquon Treadwell demonstrate that he belongs on the field? Which undrafted or late-round pick receiver will be the next to rise through the ranks? Let’s have a look:

Stefon Diggs

2016 stat line: 13 games, 84 catches, 903 yards, 75.0% catch percentage, three touchdowns, 10.8 Yards Per Catch, ranked 16th by Pro Football Focus

2017 outlook:

After putting his name on the map as a rookie in 2015, Diggs became a star in 2016. He opened the season with back-to-back games over 100 yards, including his career-best 182 yards on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Despite being slowed by injuries at times, Diggs also managed two straight 13-catch games in weeks eight and nine. In Year 3, the Vikings not only expect Diggs’ ascension to continue, but they will need him to help carry the offense.

Adding together Diggs’ top-notch route running, competitive fire and tremendous hands (one drop in 2016), the former fifth-round pick is likely to be the top target for Sam Bradford. He is capable of running many different types of routes from different spots. Of his 693 plays, Diggs lined up in the slot 401 times and more often after Pat Shurmur took over as offensive coordinator than under Norv Turner. Shurmur’s West Coast system could ask Diggs to be open in the middle of the field often while Adam Thielen works deeper routes on the outside. Whether Diggs becomes a 100-catch receiver and makes the Pro Bowl might solely depend on if he can stay healthy.

Adam Thielen

2016 stat line: 69 catches, 967 yards, 14.0 YPC, 75.0% catch percentage, ranked 19th by PFF

2017 outlook:

During 2016 training camp, there were questions about whether Thielen would make the Vikings’ roster. It seemed first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, Charles Johnson and Jarius Wright would all be ahead of him. What a difference a year can make. Now Thielen not only enters camp locked in as the Vikings’ top outside receiver, he heads into 2017 considered as one of the better receivers in the NFC.

Going undrafted out of Mankato, Thielen had to take the long road to getting playing time, but last year he showed exceptional ability to use his size, route running and hands to become an extremely difficult matchup on downfield throws. In fact, passes in his direction on throws defined by the NFL’s official play-by-play as “deep” were completed at a higher rate to Thielen than any other receiver in the league.

It might be worth wondering if Thielen will be in for a tougher 2017 season because teams are scheming to stop him, but his biggest career game (12 catches, 202 yards) came in Week 16 – 12 weeks after his breakout game against Houston.

The Vikings made sure to sign Thielen to a long-term deal in the offseason because his combination of talent and chemistry with Sam Bradford should translate to continued success.

Laquon Treadwell

2016 stat line: Nine games, one catch, three targets, 15 yards

2017 outlook:

The Vikings have done everything they can to pump up Treadwell through the media this offseason. But actions speak louder than words. Not only did they attempt to sign Alshon Jeffery, then take a risk on Michael Floyd, the Vikings also supported Floyd when he violated terms of his house arrest. All of this speaks to the status of Minnesota’s 2016 first-round pick.

Treadwell has the physical gifts to play an Anquan Boldin-type role using his size and strength to win battles for the ball, but he has to be in the right place first. It was clear that Sam Bradford did not trust the former Ole Miss star to get his route depths correct when he did see the field last year. And while Mike Zimmer has said that the young receiver and veteran quarterback are building trust, we won’t really know if that’s the case until the team is practicing in pads and playing preseason games.

The 22-year-old receiver will certainly get a chance to prove that he can play. Knowing that Floyd may face suspension, the Vikings are likely to give Treadwell plenty of opportunities to run with the first team and show he belongs. You would be hard pressed to find a player with more to gain or lose in training camp than Treadwell.

Michael Floyd

2016 stat line: 15 games, 37 catches, 488 yards (13.2 YPC) 48.7% catch percentage, ranked 88th by PFF

2017 outlook:

There are more than just off-field concerns about Michael Floyd. Last year, the 27-year-old receiver not only set career lows in receptions and YPC, he was also inactive for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. In a league where the margin for error is so thin, it’s fair to wonder whether Floyd can return to being a dangerous downfield target. If the Vikings get the 2013-2015 version of Michael Floyd – the player that averaged 16.7 YPC as one of the most targeted deep-threat receivers in the NFL – then his signing could be game-changing for Minnesota’s offense. But if 2016 Floyd is the one taking the field this year for the Vikings, he will be a small piece of the puzzle.

In the best case scenario, Floyd could become a favorite weapon of Sam Bradford’s. The Vikings’ quarterback presence could open up the middle of the field for Diggs, Thielen and the Vikings’ trio of running backs who can all play a role in the passing game.

Jarius Wright

2016 stat line: Eight games, 11 catches, 67 yards, one touchdown

2017 outlook:

After four years of providing depth at receiver, Wright’s playing time disappeared. He was scarcely used, even Stefon Diggs missed time due to injury, and played only 119 total snaps on offense. It’s been hard to pin down exactly why he was phased out, but it is likely a combination of Pat Shurmur’s philosophy change, Teddy Bridgewater’s injury and the emergence of Diggs and Thielen as starting outside receivers. Wright may be quick, but he doesn’t have one particular skill i.e. playmaking or size that would push the Vikings to put him on the field. Wright’s contract could keep him in Minnesota, but he is at the top of the list of players on the bubble. If any of the younger receivers emerge, he could be done as a Viking.

Rodney Adams

2016 stat line: (At South Florida) 67 catches, 822 yards, 10 total touchdowns, 23 rushes, 231 yards

2017 outlook:

The Vikings’ fifth-round pick has a chance to assume the role of Cordarrelle Patterson. At South Florida, Adams ran a limited route tree, mostly catching passes on screens, hitches and go routes. He proved to be dangerous with the ball in his hands, picking up the majority of his yards after the catch with a natural ability to make defenders miss. Adams’ skillset could fit nicely into a role in the West Coast offense. His NFL.com draft profile suggests that his personality makeup will give him a leg up in the fight to make the roster.

“His competitive nature and urgency jumps off the tape when the ball is in his hands, but his drops and fumbles are troubling. Has the traits to make a roster as a kick returner and fourth/fifth wide receiver early on.”

Adams also has a good shot at making the team because of his kick returning experience.

Stacy Coley

2016 stat line: (At Miami) 63 catches, 754 yards, nine touchdowns

2017 outlook:

Selected in the seventh round, Coley might be pegged for the practice squad, but the depth chart is uncertain past Diggs and Thielen – that will provide him an opportunity to beat out players like Wright and Adams to earn a job. Coley has speed (4.45 40-yard dash) and route-running skill, but according to NFL.com, his commitment to the craft has been questionable:

“Best-suited as a vertical slot receiver who can stretch the field and uncover underneath thanks to athleticism and burst. Raw and might not have the football character necessary to make a dent in the league. However, he has the athletic traits that could make a viable slot option with big-play potential.” – NFL.com Draft Profile

If Coley can open up the field as a downfield threat in preseason and training camp, he could make a good impression on the Vikings’ coaching staff. But more likely than not, the difference between the young receiver making a name for himself or not will likely rest on how he performs on special teams.

Isaac Fruechte

2016 stat line: One game, five offensive snaps

2017 outlook:

Having gone undrafted and signed on a tryout basis back in May 2015, the fact that the former Minnesota Gopher is still on the team and appeared in a game last year is a positive sign. He’s big – 6-foot-3, 210-pounds – and ran as fast as a 4.4 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Mike Zimmer has said he likes Fruechte and that he could play a role in 2017.

Moritz Boehringer

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, the German receiver is one of the most physically impressive players in the Vikings’ receiver group. His NFL Combine measurables compared to Vincent Jackson and Andre Johnson. But Boehringer would have to make a massive leap forward in order to remain with the team in any more capacity than practice squad.

Cayleb Jones

2016 stat line: N/A

2017 outlook:

At Arizona, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver was a downfield threat, averaging 14.9 YPC over two seasons. The son of Robert Jones, a former NFL linebacker, and nephew of ex-NFL quarterback Jeff Blake, Cayleb Jones length and go-up-and-get-it ability are his best traits. However, he only ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, which makes it difficult for him to create separation at the NFL level. Jones will likely be seen most in the fourth quarters of preseason games, but 40 times aren’t always the biggest indicator of future success. He will simply have to stand way out when called upon.

RJ Shelton

2016 stat line: (At Michigan State) 12 games, 53 receptions, five touchdowns, 18 rushes, 121 yards

Michigan State’s top wide receiver also acted as a kick returner for the Spartans, which may give him an opportunity to stand out in Vikings camp. At 5-foot-10, 200-pounds and lacking top-end quickness, it won’t be easy for him to rise up the ranks. He did come out of the backfield at times at Michigan State, so it’s possible he will see time in some type of running role.