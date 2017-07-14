Vikings WR Michael Floyd suspended four games

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Michael Floyd for the first four games of the 2017 season.
The NFL announced Friday that Floyd has been suspended for a DUI arrest last December while he was playing for the Arizona Cardinals.
Floyd will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Monday, October 2 following the team’s October 1 game against the Detroit Lions.
According to the league’s Substance Abuse Policy, the NFL was have been in bounds to come down harder on Floyd than the normal two-game penalty for DUI because Floyd’s .217 DUI falls under the “extreme intoxication” category.
“If the Commissioner finds that there were aggravating circumstances, including but not limited to felonious conduct, extreme intoxication (BAC of .15% or more), property damage or serious injury or death to the Player or a third party, and/or if the Player has had prior drug or alcohol-related misconduct, increased discipline may be imposed. Discipline for a second or subsequent offense, absent aggravating circumstances, will be a suspension without pay for eight (8) regular and/or postseason games as determined by the Commissioner.”
Floyd will be eligible to participate in training camp and preseason games.