Vikings WR Michael Floyd suspended four games

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Michael Floyd for the first four games of the 2017 season.

The NFL announced Friday that Floyd has been suspended for a DUI arrest last December while he was playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Floyd will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Monday, October 2 following the team’s October 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

According to the league’s Substance Abuse Policy, the NFL was have been in bounds to come down harder on Floyd than the normal two-game penalty for DUI because Floyd’s .217 DUI falls under the “extreme intoxication” category.

The policy reads: