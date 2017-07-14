LISTEN NOW

Vikings WR Michael Floyd suspended four games

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 14, 2017 3:32 pm

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Michael Floyd for the first four games of the 2017 season.

The NFL announced Friday that Floyd has been suspended for a DUI arrest last December while he was playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Floyd will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Monday, October 2 following the team’s October 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

According to the league’s Substance Abuse Policy,  the NFL was have been in bounds to come down harder on Floyd than the normal two-game penalty for DUI because Floyd’s .217 DUI falls under the “extreme intoxication” category.

The policy reads:

“If the Commissioner finds that there were aggravating circumstances, including but not limited to felonious conduct, extreme intoxication (BAC of .15% or more), property damage or serious injury or death to the Player or a third party, and/or if the Player has had prior drug or alcohol-related misconduct, increased discipline may be imposed. Discipline for a second or subsequent offense, absent aggravating circumstances, will be a suspension without pay for eight (8) regular and/or postseason games as determined by the Commissioner.”

Floyd will be eligible to participate in training camp and preseason games.

