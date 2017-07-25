Zimmer hints that Vikings could seek help in secondary

The Minnesota Vikings have 90 men on the roster, but they might still have an eye on undrafted free agents or veteran players to help bolster depth in the secondary.

Head coach Mike Zimmer suggested additions could be on the way during his Tuesday morning press conference.

“We’re probably a little thin at corner,” Zimmer said. “We probably need to keep looking for guys so that we can strengthen that position in case of injuries or something like that.”

The Vikings lost free agent Captain Munnerlyn to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Thus far, the plan has been to replace his nickel corner position with Mackensie Alexander, but moving the former second-round pick into a starting role cuts down on depth.

Behind the corners most likely to be used – Xavier Rhodes, Terence Newman, Trae Waynes and Alexander – the Vikings have very few experienced players. Jabari Price has the most playing time and he was largely a special teamer during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

There are a number of quality free agents who still haven’t found homes. Here is a list of the best DBs still available:

Brandon Flowers – A 10-year NFL vet, Flowers has reportedly had meetings with the Cardinals and Patriots, but hasn’t yet found a home. He only appeared in six games last season and was cut by the Chargers this offseason.

Corey Graham – The ex-Raven and Bill was a cornerback in the past but transitioned to safety under Rex Ryan. His versatility could make him a strong depth choice for the Vikings.

Leon Hall – Hall has previous experience with Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati and was still an effective depth corner for the Giants last year.

Tramon Williams – After a long, successful career in Green Bay, Williams wasn’t the game-changed the Cleveland Browns hoped he’d be, but he could still play a role as an inside or outside corner if needed.

Alterraun Verner – Verner has lost his starting job over the last two seasons with the Bucs, but he’s only 28 and was an impact player with Tennessee early in his career.

Leodis McKelvin – The former Bill and Eagle is mostly an outside corner who struggles to make plays on the ball, but he’s still athletic enough to be a serviceable replacement if needed.