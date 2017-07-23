Zimmer says Bridgewater likely to start on PUP list

Considering Teddy Bridgewater was unable to participate in practices during OTAs and Minicamp and he’s still far away from the estimated recovery time for his catestrophic knee injury suffered nearly one year ago, it seems inevitable that the Vikings’ quarterback will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Head coach Mike Zimmer is making the same assumption, though the team has not yet announced Bridgewater’s status.

“I think so, but again, I haven’t seen him,” Zimmer said when asked whether Bridgewater would start camp on the PUP list.

The former first-round pick is likely to stay on the PUP list for at least the first six weeks of the season. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, his contract will carry over to next season if he doesn’t suit up during the first six weeks.

Bridgewater has not spoken to the media since his injury, but he has posted a series of workout videos on his Instagram page, including one recently that showed him doing drills without a knee brace.

During OTAs and Minicamp, he threw during individual drills and worked out on the side during practice.

Defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd is also likely to begin on the PUP list, though Zimmer offered a semblance of an update.

“He’s improved was the last I’ve heard, but I don’t know where he’s at,” Zimmer said.

Floyd suffered a knee injury in Week 1 last season that was expected to keep him out for around six weeks, but USA Today reported that a nerve issue stemming from surgery has put his career in jeopardy. He also did not participate in OTAs or Minicamps.